Ian now post-tropical cyclone

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Grand Strand as Ian moves out of the area.

8 p.m.

The Scotland County Emergency Operations Center has been deactivated, according to Robert Sampson, the county’s public safety director.

Conditions are expected to continue to improve, but a state of emergency remains in effect, he said.

7:20 p.m.

The Florence Emergency Operations Center is no longer activated and has been closed. Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation as the remnants of Ian move out of the Pee Dee.

7:15 p.m.

The Georgetown County Emergency Operations Center will move to OPCON 2 at 8 p.m., meaning a return to enhanced awareness as officials refocus their efforts toward damage assessment and recovery. The EOC will also cease operations for the day at that time. The Georgetown County Disaster Call Center ceased operations at 6 p.m.

According to Georgetown County emergency officials, the storm produced a significant surge between the city of Georgetown and Garden City “with extensive impacts along the immediate coast and tidal marshes” but the water has begun to recede in most areas.

The Georgetown County EOC will resume operations at 8 a.m. Saturday as the damage assessment teams continue to work across the county.

5:15 p.m.

The Town of Surfside Beach will begin cleaning up debris from Hurricane Ian. Residents should place vegetative storm debris at the curb for removal, according to the town.

“There is a significant amount of debris in and around the town’s roadways and other public spaces,” according to a news release. “The public works department will asses all situations to determine where and how to proceed.”

Any resident with an urgent issue that needs help from the public works department should call the non-emergency number at 843-913-6368.

All public parks in the town will remain closed through the weekend.

5:04 p.m.

Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.

4:59 p.m.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune joined News13 First Edition for a live interview where she praised the city’s team who prepared for Hurricane Ian and said more could be done moving forward to educate new residents about what to expect.

3:42 p.m.

Santee Cooper crews began work to restore power and are repairing damage in Myrtle Beach.

Courtesy: Santee Cooper/Twitter

Courtesy: Santee Cooper/Twitter

Courtesy: Santee Cooper/Twitter

Courtesy: Santee Cooper/Twitter

3:25 p.m.

North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Atlantic Avenue in Garden City is closed due to storm surge, according to the Horry County Police Department.

“Water is crossing the road and your car is not a boat,” police said in a Facebook post.

Police urged anyone driving to go home and anyone at home to stay home.

3 p.m.

A Myrtle Beach hotel lost part of its roof and four people had to be rescued from a separate motel, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

2:52 p.m.

Several restaurants on Front Street in Georgetown are flooded, according to a News13 crew in the area.

2:45 p.m.

Horry County Fire Rescue is urging people to avoid Shore Drive off Lake Arrowhead Road as it’s completely underwater.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue/Twitter

2:19 p.m.

Hurricane Ian has made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

2:07 p.m.

Storm surge levels in Myrtle Beach at the Springmaid Pier are at 10.6 feet as of about 2 p.m. and still rising, according to the NOAA. The record at the location is 16 feet during Hugo in 1989. The storm surge for Matthew in 2018 was 13.6 and the surge for Isaias in 2020 was 9.83 feet.

2:02 p.m.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said flooding along Springs Avenue “has been catastrophic.” Residents are urged to stay away from the area.

2 p.m.

The center of Hurricane Ian is about to make landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

1:55 p.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to remain inside and “be smart” as National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello called Hurricane Ian landfall “imminent.”

1:42 p.m.

Part of the Pawleys Island Pier collapsed and is floating south, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

Courtesy: Pawleys Island PD/Twitter

1:15 p.m.

Midway Fire rescued residents and pets from a home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue in Pawleys Island, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department . Police said everyone is OK.

12:41 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for Horry County, Marion County, and Dillon County, according to the National Weather Service. The watch remains in effect until 10 p.m.

12:34 p.m.

Georgetown County reported a tree down on a house in the McDonald Community. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded, according to county officials.

McDonald community in Georgetown | Photo: City of Georgetown

12:23 p.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to give an update at 12:30 p.m. on Hurricane Ian. News13 will carry the briefing live in the player above.

11:41 a.m.

Horry County spokesperson Thomas Bell said the county is seeing more than 7,000 utility outages and expects more to come.

11 a.m.

Hurricane Ian has winds up to 85 mph and is forecast to make landfall near Georgetown at about 2 p.m., according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

10:46 a.m.

Causeways to Pawleys Island are now closed, according to Georgetown County officials.

10:37 a.m.

The Walmart on North Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach is closed Friday due to smoke in the building, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

The smoke was caused by an issue with an air handler on the roof, but management made the decision to remain closed for the remainder of the day. The store plans to reopen with normal hours on Saturday.

Courtesy: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue/Facebook

10:32 a.m.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office reports that 900 residents are without power. Winyah Bay recorded a wind gust of 84 mph with sustained winds of 40 mph, according to deputies. Residents are encouraged to shelter in place.

Pawleys Island is seeing king tide levels with high tide still two hours away, according to the sheriff’s office.

10:21 a.m.

Nearly 1,000 people are without power in the Florence area, according to Duke Energy.

10:17 a.m.

The Pawleys Island Police Department will close the North and South Causeway at about 10 a.m. Friday. Residents are urged to use extreme caution.

10:13 a.m.

Myrtle Beach crews helped a man clean up fallen stucco from the Bermuda Sands on South Ocean Boulevard. City officials said a hotel near 10th Avenue South has also lost its sign.

10 a.m.

The Georgetown County disaster call center is experiencing intermittent outages due to power issues, according to the county. Officials hope to have the issue solved soon.

9:51 a.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state emergency officials will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. with the latest on Hurricane Ian’s impact on South Carolina.

9:45 a.m.

The City of North Myrtle Beach has moved to OPCON 1 beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. The city urged residents to prepare for wind damage and storm surge.

9:28 a.m.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal emergency aid available to South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian, according to FEMA.

9:10 a.m.

Nearly 2,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power in Horry County. A majority of the customers without power are in the Carolina Forest area, according to the company’s outage map.

9:06 a.m.

AT&T announced it is waiving all overage charge s for Myrtle Beach, Florence, and other South Carolina customers due to Hurricane Ian.

8:34 a.m.

Horry County activated the Emergency Operations Center Friday morning and moved to OPCON 1. The emergency operation center will open at 9 a.m., according to the county.

The county phone bank will also be activated. Those with questions can call 843-915-5000 after 9 a.m.

Citizens are reminded to secure yard items and decorations. Drivers should not travel unless absolutely necessary.

8:30 a.m.

The City of Georgetown declared a state of emergency Friday morning ahead of Ian. Several other locales also declared states of emergencies throughout the week.

7:50 a.m.

More than 100 flights were canceled Friday out of Myrtle Beach International Airport.

7:30 a.m.

1,500 Horry Electric customers are without power Friday morning.

