We closed the chapter on Ian over the weekend, but the spirit of the storm – namely it’s tenacity – is still alive as a slow-moving system to our south. In concert with high pressure to our north, this storm will keep the winds going along the coast. Some gusts may still approach 40 miles per hour on the Capes and Islands, and around 30 in Boston along with both shores. We’ll dodge the showers through the day Monday and a fair portion of Tuesday morning, but we’re delaying the inevitable with the wet weather.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO