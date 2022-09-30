Read full article on original website
You're Invited To Bring Your Dog To The 2022 Barktoberfest!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
nbcboston.com
23-Year-Old Somerville Man Dies After Rollover Crash on I-95 in Foxboro
One of the six men who were hurt in a rollover crash early Sunday morning along Interstate 95 in Foxboro while traveling back from a Rhode Island nightclub has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The six men were injured when an SUV crashed on the interstate just after 3:20...
nbcboston.com
Reported Shooting in Dorchester Sends 1 to Hospital: EMS
Someone was taken to the hospital overnight following a reported shooting in Boston, according to emergency officials. Boston EMS responded to Westville Street for the reported shooting around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the agency told NBC10 Boston. One person was taken to the hospital, according to EMS. Boston police are investigating...
nbcboston.com
Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Him, Police Say
A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that police say attacked during a response to a 911 hang-up on Monday. Wayland police said the officer was speaking with a homeowner on Concord Road when the dog slipped out of the door and attacked the officer. The dog bit...
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash on Mass. Pike in Weston
A wrong-way driver crashed into a tractor trailer early Saturday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, causing the truck to burst into flames and several lanes of the highway to shut down, state police said. Massachusetts State Police received a call around 3 a.m. reporting someone driving the wrong...
nbcboston.com
Rollover Crash on I-95 in Foxboro Leaves Man Dead, Injures 5 Others
A man has died after an SUV crashed Sunday in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Six people were injured, two critically, when an SUV crashed on Interstate 95 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, early Sunday, state police said. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers and other first responders were called to the northbound side of...
nbcboston.com
Ex-Insurance Adjuster Indicted for Stealing Identities of Victims of Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
A former insurance adjuster from Mississippi has been indicted in connection with stealing more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims of the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Lashaunda Studaway was arraigned Thursday in Essex Superior court on four charges of identity fraud and two counts of larceny over...
nbcboston.com
New Details in Death of Man Accused of Killing His Mother in Truro
The man found dead Sunday in his jail cell, where he was being held on a murder charge in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod, died of an apparent suicide, officials said. Adam Howe, 34, was arrested Friday night at a home in Truro after his mother's...
nbcboston.com
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Through Back of Garage on Cape Cod
Someone had to be taken to the hospital on Cape Cod over the weekend after a car drove through the back wall of a garage. Emergency crews in West Barnstable responded to the incident on Holway Drive. Photos from the West Barnstable Fire Department show the car crashed right through...
nbcboston.com
Person Found Dead in Millbury Home; Man Who Called Police Facing Charges
A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened. A representative for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early's Office initially confirmed the ongoing death investigation, and more details were provided later Saturday night at a press conference with Early and Millbury police.
nbcboston.com
ER Nurse Mother Treated 2 Daughters After Peabody Pedestrian Crash
Two young girls are recovering at home days after they were hit by a SUV as they crossed a street with their mother nearby in Peabody, Massachusetts. The crash happened Friday afternoon on Lynn Street, authorities said. "I remember screaming at her, 'What the hell are you doing?' and I...
nbcboston.com
Body Found in Chelmsford Lake Believed to Be That of Missing Kayaker
Crews who were searching Monday for a missing kayaker in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, found a body believed to be his. The kayak capsized on Freeman Lake. State and local police began searching for the man shortly before 12:30 p.m. Later Monday afternoon, the Chelmsford Police Department said a man's body had...
nbcboston.com
Mark Wahlberg's Childhood Home in Dorchester Damaged By Fire That Spread to 3 Others
The childhood home of Mark Wahlberg and his family was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Sunday morning and spread to three nearby triple-deckers in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Arthur Wahlberg, the oldest of the Wahlberg brothers, confirmed to NBC10 Boston the family grew up in the Peverell Street home.
nbcboston.com
Ian's Remnants Bring Breezy Conditions, Pockets of Rain to New England
Nearly five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, New England gets the storm’s final act. While Ian’s curtain call is nowhere near the strength it previously was, the remnants will produce gusty and breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Modest upper level energy has emerged along the mid-Atlantic coast...
nbcboston.com
Mural Dedicated to Tuskegee Airmen Unveiled at Boston's Logan Airport
Two murals dedicated to one of the last living members of the Tuskegee Airmen were unveiled at Boston Logan International Airport Monday. Lt. Col. Enoch O'Dell "Woody" Woodhouse II was on hand at the arrivals area of Terminal C, near the USO facility, for the ceremony honoring his service in the U.S. military's first all-Black military aviation division.
nbcboston.com
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
nbcboston.com
HubSpot in Cambridge Rated as Having Some of the Happiest Employees in the Country
HubSpot in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has some of the happiest employees in the country, according to a new set of rankings from review site Comparably, which collects data on workplace culture and companies. HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, was ranked very first in employee happiness among top-rated large...
nbcboston.com
Strike Ongoing at Sysco Boston, Region's Largest Food Distributor
Union workers at the largest food service distributor in New England are still on strike Monday morning, after walking off the job over the weekend. Over 300 Sysco Boston union employees walked out. Early Monday morning, drivers at the Sysco Warehouse in Plympton, Massachusetts were taunting the fill-in, non-union drivers...
nbcboston.com
Rain to Come Midweek, Followed by Warm Up
We closed the chapter on Ian over the weekend, but the spirit of the storm – namely it’s tenacity – is still alive as a slow-moving system to our south. In concert with high pressure to our north, this storm will keep the winds going along the coast. Some gusts may still approach 40 miles per hour on the Capes and Islands, and around 30 in Boston along with both shores. We’ll dodge the showers through the day Monday and a fair portion of Tuesday morning, but we’re delaying the inevitable with the wet weather.
nbcboston.com
How to Rent the ‘Hocus Pocus' House in Mass. (and Get an Exclusive Look Inside)
If the idea of staying in the house from the Halloween movie favorite "Hocus Pocus" has you saying, "Come, we fly!" like a Sanderson sister, then Airbnb has something right up your alley. The witches themselves are inviting guests to book an Airbnb stay at a recreation of their spooky...
