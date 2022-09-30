ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Pflugerville (Pflugerville, TX)

According to the Pflugerville officials, a pedestrian crash was reported on Wednesday night. 

The officials stated that the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. on West Pecan Drive between Foothill Farms Loop and Central [..]

