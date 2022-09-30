1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Pflugerville (Pflugerville, TX)
According to the Pflugerville officials, a pedestrian crash was reported on Wednesday night.
The officials stated that the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. on West Pecan Drive between Foothill Farms Loop and Central [..]
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0