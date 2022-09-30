ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas

It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
AUSTIN, TX
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Meets Young Fan Wearing His College Jersey

The excitement level of one West Virginia fan about the arrival of top rated commit Rodney Gallagher is clear. Gallagher’s sister Alyssa posted a video on Twitter of a little boy walking over to the Laurel Highlands High School football star wearing a WVU jersey. And the jersey wasn’t of just any Mountaineer, but a future one. The boy was wearing a custom number 2 Gallagher WVU jersey.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
FanSided

NCAA Basketball Recruiting: Analyzing top-5 for top-100 forward Zayden High

One of the top risers in the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class is Zayden High, who has literally risen in terms of height, going from a guard around 6’0 at the start of high school to now listed at around 6’9′-6’10 entering his senior year. Originally from Spring Branch, Texas, the frontcourt prospect has the shooting skills and ball-handler of a perimeter player, added with the rebounding and size advantages he now has.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers QB ruled out for Ohio State game, per report

Gavin Wimsatt is reportedly going to be out for the Ohio State game, while Noah Vedral is going to be a game-time decision. Sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel the news. This will clear the way for Evan Simon to start his third game in a row if Vedral is unable to play. Vedral has yet to play a game for Rutgers this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#The Ncaa Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy