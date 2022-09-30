'Squirrel silliness': Noblesville party Sept. 30 celebrates Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822

In case you've been buried doing other things and just haven't noticed, Hamilton County officials have been working their tails off this month to bring a piece of history alive.

The cities, county and arts community are celebrating the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822 , in which millions of migrating squirrels tore through Hamilton County farms, destroying crops and leaving residents bewildered.

The freakish invasion is being folded into the 200-year celebration of the county’s founding and the 150 th year of Fishers’. Nickel Plate Arts and Hamilton County teamed up with local businesses for several squirrel-related events and activities in Carmel, Fishers, Westfield and Noblesville.

It culminates Friday night with a party at Primeval Brewing, 960 Logan St. , Noblesville, where revelers can learn the steps to the “Squirrel Stomp” dance and listen to local rock band, The Dead Squirrels.

As part of the squirrel festivities, Kiln Creations, Noblesville, made 450 clay squirrels, which were handed out with ceramic paint kits at events and the Nickel Plate Arts offices, 107 S. 8 th St., Noblesville . The celebration also featured a 3-D Squirrel Habitat project at Caravan Classes in Noblesville and an art exhibit by the Hamilton County Artists Association titled, “Lions, and Tigers, and Squirrels, OH MY!”.

Shelton said any leftovers clay squirrels will be given out at the party, where the Squirrel Stomp will be taught by choreographer Gabrielle Morrison. The dance involves “a mix of classic dance steps with squirrel silliness,“ Shelton said. After a couple of sliding steps and a spin, the dancer “stomps forward with each foot twice to grab your acorn with your paws” he said.

“Finally, you celebrate by spinning around and shaking your squirrel tail.”

Fishers got into the squirrel action with a four hole mini-golf course that debuted at its Farmer’s Market last weekend.

The holes depict the squirrels in their journey across farmland, through cornfields and into the waters of the White River, as they headed south. The golf course will travel to events in Fishers until next summer, said Stephanie Perry, a spokeswoman for the city.

Some experts attribute the Squirrel Stampede to a lack of food caused by deforestation and development. When woods were razed for farmland the squirrel’s were deprived of fruits and nuts and they searched for substitutes. Farmers were helpless against the onslaught and fired muskets at the intruders or chased them with clubs, sticks and stones.

Hamilton County Tourism Assistant Director of Community Engagement Sarah Buckner said Carmel organized a Squirrel Stampede Fun Run and Westfield had crafts at its farmer’s market.

“People have been really excited and engaged and like hearing stories about the stampeded, especially children,” Buckner said.

