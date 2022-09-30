WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police patrols responded to a single car crash on Route 24 north, prior to Route 106 in West Bridgewater, at 3:04 a.m. on Friday. Preliminary investigation indicates that the car, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was northbound traveling at a high rate of speed when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The car then caught fire with the operator trapped inside. Officials said the driver, a 43-year-old man from Brockton, was determined to be deceased at the scene. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO