ABC6.com
Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
whdh.com
Juvenile killed, another hospitalized after motor vehicle crash involving dirt bike in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager was killed and another seriously injured after an accident between a pickup truck and a dirt bike in Hudson. Hudson Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for a report of an accident between a woman in a pickup and a teen on a dirt bike, which had another teen as a passenger.
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash
One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
Man, Woman Seriously Injured In Westford Crash On I-495: Fire Officials
A man and woman were seriously injured in a car crash in Westford, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash that happened on I-495 south at 9:32 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Westford Fire said on Facebook. Initial investigation determined that one vehicle left the lane and struck a tree in the median of the highway, Westford Fire said.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man dead, five others seriously injured after being ejected in Route 95 crash
One of the victims in Sunday morning’s crash on Route 95 has died from his injuries after being transported to Boston Medical Center. According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the deceased is identified as 23-year-old Henry Augustin of Somerville. Augustin and five other men were occupants...
WCVB
One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
whdh.com
Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
NECN
Reported Shooting in Dorchester Sends 1 to Hospital: EMS
Someone was taken to the hospital overnight following a reported shooting in Boston, according to emergency officials. Boston EMS responded to Westville Street for the reported shooting around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the agency told NBC10 Boston. One person was taken to the hospital, according to EMS. Boston police are investigating...
ABC6.com
Brockton woman killed in fiery crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Brockton woman was killed in a fiery crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Route 24 north. Investigators said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound at a high rate of...
NECN
Wayland Officer Fatally Shoots Dog That Was Attacking Him, Police Say
A Wayland police officer shot and killed a dog that police say attacked during a response to a 911 hang-up on Monday. Wayland police said the officer was speaking with a homeowner on Concord Road when the dog slipped out of the door and attacked the officer. The dog bit...
whdh.com
Police investigate fatal crash on Route 24
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police patrols responded to a single car crash on Route 24 north, prior to Route 106 in West Bridgewater, at 3:04 a.m. on Friday. Preliminary investigation indicates that the car, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was northbound traveling at a high rate of speed when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The car then caught fire with the operator trapped inside. Officials said the driver, a 43-year-old man from Brockton, was determined to be deceased at the scene. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned
MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave. “Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”
Police: Multiple persons of interest in case of missing Warwick woman
The 44-year-old was last seen on May 16 in Apponaug, specifically near Post Road.
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash on Mass. Pike in Weston
A wrong-way driver crashed into a tractor trailer early Saturday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, causing the truck to burst into flames and several lanes of the highway to shut down, state police said. Massachusetts State Police received a call around 3 a.m. reporting someone driving the wrong...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 24 crash
Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning.
quincyquarry.com
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
NECN
Ex-Insurance Adjuster Indicted for Stealing Identities of Victims of Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
A former insurance adjuster from Mississippi has been indicted in connection with stealing more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims of the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Lashaunda Studaway was arraigned Thursday in Essex Superior court on four charges of identity fraud and two counts of larceny over...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
NECN
Man Accused of Killing His Mom on Cape Cod Dies After Jail Cell Emergency, Officials Say
A man arrested Friday night in the grisly killing of his mother on Cape Cod has died after a medical emergency in his jail cell, officials say. Adam Howe was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead this weekend, the Bristol County Sheriff's Office said.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island Police investigating incident involving 24-year-old man who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound
Police in Rhode Island are investigating after responding to a discharge of a firearm that resulted in injuries. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Cumberland Police Department responded to 2500 block of Mendon Road for the report of a 24-year-old male resident who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police...
