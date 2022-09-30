ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bridgewater, MA

ABC6.com

Man killed in Foxborough crash after leaving Providence club, police say

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said Monday that a man died over the weekend after a highway crash in Foxborough. Police said that 23-year-old Henry Augustin, of Somerville, Massachusetts, died from injuries he sustained in the crash Sunday. Augustin and five other men, all in their 20s,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

34-year-old Quincy man dead, 33-year-old Brockton woman arrested, two seriously injured, in highway crash

One person has died, and another arrested after a three-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 93 south, prior to Exit 12, in Dorchester for an incident involving three vehicles. The operator of one of the cars was fatally struck by another vehicle after he exited his own car and was on foot on the highway.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

One dead, 5 others seriously injured after weekend crash on I-95

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One person has died following a serious one-car crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said. Five others were hospitalized with serious injuries. According to state police, the group of six men was returning from a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub in a 2009...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Reported Shooting in Dorchester Sends 1 to Hospital: EMS

Someone was taken to the hospital overnight following a reported shooting in Boston, according to emergency officials. Boston EMS responded to Westville Street for the reported shooting around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, the agency told NBC10 Boston. One person was taken to the hospital, according to EMS. Boston police are investigating...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Brockton woman killed in fiery crash in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Brockton woman was killed in a fiery crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Route 24 north. Investigators said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound at a high rate of...
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
whdh.com

Police investigate fatal crash on Route 24

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 24 north in West Bridgewater early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police patrols responded to a single car crash on Route 24 north, prior to Route 106 in West Bridgewater, at 3:04 a.m. on Friday. Preliminary investigation indicates that the car, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was northbound traveling at a high rate of speed when, for reasons still under investigation, it went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The car then caught fire with the operator trapped inside. Officials said the driver, a 43-year-old man from Brockton, was determined to be deceased at the scene. The passenger, a 40-year-old woman from Taunton, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fiery Crash on Mass. Pike in Weston

A wrong-way driver crashed into a tractor trailer early Saturday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston, causing the truck to burst into flames and several lanes of the highway to shut down, state police said. Massachusetts State Police received a call around 3 a.m. reporting someone driving the wrong...
WESTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
BARNSTABLE, MA

