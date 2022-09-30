ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor's Corner: Watch and pray

By Rev. Paul Wier
 4 days ago
Greetings in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit!

A childhood friend recently celebrated a birthday. We share a birthday month, similar family-farm experiences, same home church, grade school through high school graduation, 4-H, FFA. The list could go on …

Following marriage, the journey of life has been different. Our friendship is intact, though we only talk a few times a year, and see each other maybe once a year.

When I hear from my friend, it is usually because he needs to talk about challenges and decisions he is facing. He asks for my thoughts, always asks for prayer, and then our journeys continue. I do not know in advance when he will call yet remain ready. Jesus gives us guidance:

"From the fig tree learn its lesson: as soon as its branch becomes tender and puts forth its leaves, you know that summer is near. So also, when you see these things taking place, you know that he is near, at the very gates. Truly, I say to you, this generation will not pass away before all these things take place.

“Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.

“But of that day or that hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Take heed watch and pray; for you do not know when the time will come.

“It is like a man going on a journey, when he leaves home and puts his servants in charge, each with his work, and commands the doorkeeper to be on the watch. Watch therefore — for you do not know when the master of the house will come, in the evening, or at midnight, or at cockcrow, or in the morning — lest he come suddenly and find you asleep. And what I say to you I say to all: Watch and pray." Mark 13:28-37

Jesus is responding to a question his disciples had concerning when would be the "end of the age." Jesus' teaching is directed at how to live so that we are ready: watch and pray.

Watch and pray does not mean, do nothing!

We are in the midst of harvest season and each day we watch and pray. Watching and praying is how we Go! Some seasons conditions are miserable and you have to "press through." Other seasons are ideal and you progress swiftly, with smooth operations. Watching and praying determines our Go!

I do not control the ups and downs, decisions and events of my friend's life. I do not determine when he will call or want to visit. I do watch and pray, showing up and paying attention each day as Jesus guides through his Holy Word and the power of his Holy Spirit in the fellowship of his Church. Because of the truth of Jesus' guidance by watching and praying, I will be ready when my friend calls or shows up.

Following Jesus faithfully, we will be ready each day for the harvest before us and for that final day the "end of the age" or the end of this earthly life, whichever comes first. "And what I say to you I say to all: Watch and pray."

Please watch and be careful during this harvest season, pray, and be ready for the day.

In Jesus.

Rev. Paul Wier pastors at First United Methodist Church, Fairbury

Community Policy