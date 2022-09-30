ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

Pontiac facing tough homecoming foe in Unity

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
It's Homecoming Week at Pontiac Township High School and the Indians will be looking to do their part on the football field Friday as they host Tolono (Unity) at Williamson Field.

It would seem that schedule makers couldn't have picked a worse opponent for the Indians to face. The Rockets come in with a 4-1 record. They have reeled off four straight blowout wins since a Week 1 loss to No. 7 Prairie Central. Unity, who placed second in state in Class 3A last season, was ranked 10th last week but the pollsters voted differently this week, sending the Rockets to also-receiving-votes status.

Still, they are rolling, including a 41-14 thumping of Central Catholic last week at home.

“We've got some guys who are definitely hurt, but that's an excuse, everyone has injuries,” PTHS head coach John Johnson said Wednesday. “It does affect us. Right now, running back is real thin.”

The Indians are without Devonte Chambers and Hunter Melvin, maybe for the rest of the season, leaving the Tribe with not much experience. Alex Valenzuela was the main ballcarrier last week, which was a 45-0 loss at Monticello.

Last week's game was another tough loss where the defense finally gave out after playing well early. Monticello led 13-0 at the half but scored 19 points in the third quarter and added 13 in the final frame.

Both of the Sages' first-half touchdowns came in the second quarter. The primary culprit was quarterback Drew Sheppard, who ran for one score and threw for two others. Monticello racked up 435 yards to Pontiac's 117.

Pontiac will be facing another team in Tolono that features a quarterback option-oriented approach. This has given the Indians trouble in the past. But the attitude is up as they strive to finish strong.

“We've had a good week of practice, the kids have bounced back from a tough situation at Monticello,” Johnson said. “We're looking to play better football.”

Caden Rawdin is the leading yardage-maker for the Rockets. The quarterback has rushed for 142 yards and four touchdowns to go with 526 yards and 8 touchdowns on 46-63 passing.

Matt Brown, who was the star running back a year ago, is still the top rusher with 459 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Pontiac's real challenge is within itself. The Indians will be looking to simply get better as the season rolls through its second half. With the current situation involving injuries and a tough schedule, it will be unlikely that the Tribe makes the postseason, but there is an opportunity to make some noise and grow in experience.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

