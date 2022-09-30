ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan Beefs Up Semiconductor Presence By Tying Up With Several Chipmakers, Latest Being Micron

By Anusuya Lahiri
  • Japanese government committed subsidies of up to $320 million to U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology, Inc MU to fortify supply chains against China.
  • The Micron deal followed months of negotiations to reduce heavy dependence on Taiwanese chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM, the Financial Times reports.
  • The notice came within 48 hours of a meeting in Tokyo between U.S. VP Kamala Harris and senior executives of more than a dozen Japanese technology groups to discuss the U.S. Chips and Science Act.
  • Micron, which acquired Japan’s Elpida Memory in 2012, said it would use the investment to develop new Dram memory chips at its plant in Hiroshima.
  • In July, Japan committed up to ¥92.9 billion ($644 million) to Western Digital Corp WDC, the manufacturing partner of Japanese chipmaker Kioxia, to expand production in Japan.
  • In 2021, TSMC shared plans to build a $7 billion chip manufacturing plant in Japan with Sony Group Corp SONY. Japan agreed to subsidize half the investment.
  • Japan is also discussing cutting-edge technology with International Business Machines Corp IBM.
  • The global economy battled a semiconductor chip crisis which was aggravated due to the pandemic, severely disrupting the supply chains. Therefore, several companies decided to boost their semiconductor presence to reduce reliance on China.
  • Price Action: MU shares traded higher by 1.48% at $50.75 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

