Pedestrian hit, killed in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a passing motorist earlier this morning in Castalia Heights.

The victim was struck by a vehicle on Airways Boulevard and Jonah Avenue around 5:45 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene after the incident.

The area along Airways Boulevard near Person Avenue was blocked for hours as MPD began investigating.

MPD’s critical crash response team was brought in to try and piece together what happened.

A WREG crew saw a white Jeep with front-end damage on the passenger side. That same Jeep was later hauled away.

As police worked to wrap up its investigation, things were still busy for other drivers forced to find alternate routes.

Those we spoke with say this is a heavily-traveled road. There are homes in this area, as well as several businesses.

Detectives are saying this is an ongoing investigation.

