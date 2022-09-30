Read full article on original website
Related
sungazette.news
Prognostication: Arlington election turnout to be so-so
By the time Election Day is over, one prognosticator believes just under half of the Arlington electorate will have cast ballots. Former county treasurer Frank O’Leary on Sept. 29 issued his first turnout prediction of the season. “My bet is that between 74,000 and 78,000 of the approximately 155,000...
sungazette.news
Arlington GOP mostly against Missing Middle housing proposal
Not a particular surprise here: Arlington’s Republican faithful are largely, but far from unanimously, opposed to the county government’s planned elimination of single-family zoning known colloquially as Missing Middle. A survey of Arlington County Republican Committee members conducted online in September found 60 percent “strongly oppose” the zoning...
sungazette.news
Less overall employment found in latest Fairfax report
It may be a seasonable blip or the portent of something more significant, but 7,000 fewer Fairfax County residents were recorded as having jobs in August compared to a month before. As a result, the county’s jobless rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point, part of a general, if...
sungazette.news
Vienna forum to focus on FY24 budget planning
The October “On Deck with Mercury” program featuring Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton will focus on fiscal 2024 budget planning. The program, to be held on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Vienna Police Department, 215 Center St., S., will also feature Mayor Linda Colbert and town finance director Marion Serfass to hear input on what projects should be on the town’s priority list for the fiscal year that begins in mid-2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Fairfax officials tout pleasures of autumnal fishing
With fall fishing heating up even as the temperatures begin to cool, anglers in the local area will see a lot of species, such as bass, start to move back up in shallow waters and feed on everything in sight in order to put on some weight for the winter.
sungazette.news
Delayed by rain, Outdoor Lab open house has new date
The remnants of Hurricane Ian caused the Arlington Outdoor Education Association to reschedule its planned fall open house at the Outdoor Lab, the facility in Fauquier County that is used to teach local schoolchildren about nature and the environment through an arrangement with Arlington Public Schools. The rescheduled date is...
sungazette.news
Police: Man ignores no-smoking sign, refuses to leave restaurant
On Sept. 24 at 12:17 p.m., Vienna police were contacted by staff at Caboose Brewing Co. & Tavern at 520 Mill St., N.E., who reported that a customer was ignoring the restaurant’s no-smoking policy and was refusing to leave. An officer spoke to the customer and advised him that...
sungazette.news
Football roundup: Madison, Flint Hill win; Oakton falls
While the Madison Warhawks and Flint Hill Huskies earned their second wins of the season by blowouts in high-school football games Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, respectively, three other teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas lost by lopsided margins. Madison (2-3) defeated the visiting Marshall Statesmen, 42-6, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
Air attack not enough for McLean, Oakton football teams
The McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars each amassed significant passing totals, but that was not enough as the high-school football teams lost in lopsided decisions in Sept. 30 games. McLean remained winless, falling to 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the Liberty District, with a 38-13 road loss to the Yorktown...
sungazette.news
Police: Dump truck takes out awning at Vienna bank
On Sept. 24 at 10:29 a.m., Vienna police responded to an incident in the 440 block of Maple Avenue, E., in which a dump truck struck the awning on the building over a bank-deposit area. The awning was partially dislodged from the building and was resting on the truck, police...
sungazette.news
Police: Irked resident pummels vehicle of Amazon delivery driver
On Sept. 25 at 10 a.m., an Amazon delivery driver was parked in a residential parking space in a townhouse complex in the 100 block of East Street, N.E., to make a delivery, Vienna police said. A resident of the complex became agitated with the driver and, as the driver...
sungazette.news
Fund-raising ornaments spotlight Great Falls artwork
The Great Falls Citizens Association and The Arts of Great Falls have teamed up to offer signature ornaments of Great Falls as a fund-raiser. The first ornament, in what organizers plan to be an annual series that highlights the community’s unique features, depicts “Great Falls of the Potomac,” a watercolor painting by local artist Begoña Morton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Co-ed golf champions
High school golf teams in Virginia are co-ed squads, have been for years and likely will be for many more to come. The majority of teams in Northern Virginia mostly consist of boys, with the number of girls on any squad varying from none to more than a handful. Some...
sungazette.news
Yorktown wins big in football; Wakefield, O’Connell lose
The three high-school football games involving Arlington County teams this past weekend resulted in blowout scores – one in favor of the Yorktown Patriots, with the Bishop O’Connell Knights and Wakefield Warriors on the losing end. The Washington-Liberty Generals (2-3, 2-0) had a bye week and did not...
Comments / 0