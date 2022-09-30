Read full article on original website
Airing of Grievances: Defensive demise, ill-timed interceptions undermine Kenny Pickett's Steelers debut in loss to Jets
There was plenty of bluster, hoopla and emotional peaks during the debut game for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. In the end, however, all it amounted to was a home loss to the stinkin’ New York Jets — for just the second time in franchise history.
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again
When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Major AFC North drama is good news for the Cincinnati Bengals
Despite their 0-2 start to the season, the Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first in the AFC North after week four. The Bengals were the only AFC North team to win this week. Every other AFC North team lost on Sunday. (Strangely, each AFC North team that played on Sunday...
Cincinnati Bengals new practice bubble goes up
CINCINNATI — Drivers on the Brent Spence Bridge will be getting used to a new sight as they enter the city. The Cincinnati Bengals' new practice bubble is now visible from the highway. The practice bubble is long overdue, because just about every NFL team has one. So for...
3 reasons to remain optimistic about the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins suffered a tough loss last Thursday, but there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic for the rest of the season. Emotions were running high for Miami Dolphins fans during and after the team’s loss to the Bengals last Thursday night, and rightfully so. Fans...
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
How to Watch Jets vs. Steelers Live on 10/02
On Sunday, October 2 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New York Jets (1-2) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work. When: Sunday, October 2 1:00 PM EDT.
Steelers reportedly want to delay QB change until midseason
Although the Steelers had their mini-bye window to consider an early Mitch Trubisky-to-Kenny Pickett transition, no change is expected this week. Trubisky is set to start against the Jets, despite mounting scrutiny. A report that surfaced just before the Steelers’ Week 3 loss in Cleveland indicated Mike Tomlin wanted to...
Protester tackled by LA Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner as he ran onto field
A protester met the full-force of NFL linebacker Bobby Wagner on Monday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the San Francisco 49ers.
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, freak out or chill out? | What's Wright?
Nick discusses Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett's play in Week 4's loss to the New York Jets. He then looks to the Steelers Week 5 matchup vs. the Bills. Nick states " Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, he could have a losing season locked up before we get to December."
Eagles vs Cardinals Pick, Prediction and Exclusive Promo (Eagles to Overwhelm Cardinals)
The Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and Jalen Hurts looks like a top-tier MVP candidate through four weeks. As Philly’s rise continues, BetMGM is giving Eagles fans a free $1,000 bet for Week 5 vs the Cardinals to celebrate. Free $1,000 Bet from BetMGM. You’ve got...
Jason Kelce gets a souvenir from Doug Pederson following Eagles win
The brotherly love hasn’t gone anywhere. We expected a warm welcome for former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. He received a nice ovation ahead of kickoff. We also expected he’d be treated as the enemy for four quarters of Week 4’s game… Put a checkmark in that box. Once the time ran out on another game, one that pushed the Birds to a 4-0 start, we were able to love Doug again, but we could never love him like the guys that played for him.
FanSided
