Uber Health, ShiftMed partner to provide transportation to healthcare workers
Uber Health has partnered with healthcare workforce platform ShiftMed to provide transportation to nurses and other healthcare workers to help with staffing shortages. ShiftMed's more than 100,000 professionals will be able to access Uber Health rides directly within the ShiftMed app, and "high-performing" clinicians will earn vouchers for meal and grocery delivery with Uber Eats, according to the Sept. 29 ShiftMed news release.
Pharmacist group, Prescryptive Health partner to promote AI-optimized pricing tool
The National Community Pharmacists Association is teaming up with Prescryptive Health, a Redmond, Wash.-based healthcare tech company and pharmacy benefit manager, to promote Prescryptive's MyRx AI Pricing system. The NCPA said the device can enhance independent pharmacies' prowess "by giving them access to cash pricing optimization driven by artificial intelligence."
94% of telehealth patients say they would use telehealth services again, study says
Market research firm J.D. Power's new "U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study" showed that 94 percent of telehealth patients would use telehealth services again. The study found that LiveHealth Online ranked first among telehealth users in the direct-to-consumer brand market. Humana ranked the highest in satisfaction among plan-provided telehealth services, according to the Sept. 29 J.D. Power news release.
Health system get serious about whole-person care
Health systems are focusing on becoming a whole-person healthcare provider, a break from the historic emphasis on acute care. They are expanding their reach with hospital-at-home, telehealth, surgery centers, clinics and digital campaigns to bring healthy as well as sick patients into their networks. There is also a renewed focus on social determinants of health, as hospitals are launching new initiatives to tackle food insecurity, homelessness and behavioral health and addiction more than before.
FDA drops push for medical device cybersecurity requirement
The FDA user-fee agreements bill was recently reauthorized, but without the previously introduced medical device cybersecurity rules, SC Magazine reported Sept. 29. The cybersecurity rules would have required developers to create processes for identifying and addressing security vulnerabilities and threats for products brought to market. Greg Murphy, CEO and president...
These 14 Jobs Pay $20-Plus per Hour -- and Are Hiring Like Crazy
Looking for an entry-level job with a decent starting wage? Check these out!
JOBS・
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
VA extends eligibility for caregiver support program to certain vets
PCAFC offers enhanced clinical support for family caregivers of eligible veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty on or before May 7, 1975, or on or after Sept. 11, 2001, and meet other eligibility criteria.
Expect minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes next year
Good morning, everyone. Here’s some animal photos to start out your day (h/t NYT). As always, send news and tips our way: rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today’s edition: The Senate Finance Committee is releasing a draft of its legislation to bolster the mental health workforce. Updated booster shots for children 5 and up could come in October. But first …
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
5 health systems' biggest patient safety win this year
From creating safety culture tools to collaborating with other systems, hospitals and health systems are consistently working to improve patient safety. Becker's asked five clinical leaders what their biggest patient safety win has been in 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and length. David Williams, MD. Senior...
Physician burnout continues to climb after 6-year decline: Study
The burnout rate among U.S. physicians spiked from 38.2 percent in 2020 to 62.8 percent in 2021, an increase of 24.6 percentage points, according to a Sept. 13 analysis from Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Based on the association of physician burnout with quality of care, job turnover, and reductions in work...
Medical org presidents to Congress: Pass healthcare worker violence protection bill
Association of American Medical Colleges President and CEO David Skorton, MD, and National Academy of Medicine President Victor Dzau, MD, are urging more action to address violence against healthcare workers. Healthcare workers play a key role in keeping communities safe and healthy, but there is increased violence and intensified inflammatory...
LAW・
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
Telehealth startup allegedly treated minors without parents' consent
Telehealth startup Cerebral has been accused of prescribing minors prescriptions without the consent of their parents, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 29. Cerebral has a software that verified customers' IDs, but the software didn't identify patients' ages, according to former employees and documents reviewed by the Journal. Clinicians were allegedly supposed to verify patient ages during 30-minute video chats.
VA working with Oracle Cerner on investigations into EHR outages
The Department of Veterans Affairs is working with Oracle Cerner to conduct investigations into a flaw with the EHR system that caused thousands of orders for specialty care, lab work and other services, and claims to an undisclosed location, FedScoop reported Sept. 28. The VA did not disclose if the...
11 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 23. 1. Gail Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health. 2. Annabelle Braun, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif.
Duke LifePoint hospital under CMS review for alleged EMTALA violations
CMS regulators are reviewing the results of an investigation into potential violations of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act at Wilson (N.C.) Medical Center, part of the Duke LifePoint network, The News & Observer reported September 30. The scrutiny follows Wilson Medical Center's brush with CMS this past summer,...
Penn Highlands Healthcare partnership advances healthcare workforce
Penn Highlands Healthcare plans to expand the Clearfield (Pa.) County Career and Technology Center's practical nursing program by sponsoring tuition for students who sign an employment agreement. According to a Sept. 28 news release, students who agree to the terms have the option of working at a Penn Highlands Healthcare...
Bridge The Health Literacy Gap for Your Patients With These Top Tips
According to the National Assessment of Adult Health Literacy, only 12% of adults in the U.S. have proficient health literacy skills. Healthcare is a unique industry because it is wide-ranging yet highly personalized. Health literacy is important for patients, physicians and their communities. Each of these groups comes together to improve health systems and patient care, which is why mutual understanding and clear communication is vital to patient outcomes. Below, we discuss recommendations to improve your health system to create a mutually beneficial healthcare environment.
