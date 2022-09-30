Read full article on original website
Related
Decision 2022: Key dates to know about Election Day in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. Senator, nine U.S. Representatives, Secretary of State, Treasurer of State and Auditor of State as well as hundreds of state and local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school...
WTHR
ACLU files response to state’s push to enforce abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS — Monday afternoon, the ACLU criticized the state's attempt to sidestep the Court of Appeals to put the new abortion ban law back in place. Attorneys representing Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights supporters argued maintaining the state’s old abortion laws is the best course of action for Hoosier women and girls.
WTHR
Hoosier guardsmen arrive in Germany, headed to Kosovo
Approximately 300 Indiana national guardsmen left Camp Atterbury last week. They will be deployed for around 9 months.
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night
RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs
INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
WTHR
Elon Musk sends Starlink satellites to Florida amid Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla — Starlink satellites will soon be helping southwest Florida emergency responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Gov. DeSantis said Elon Musk and SpaceX were donating more than 100 large Starlink units to southwest Florida to bridge connectivity issues that have marred the area.
Comments / 0