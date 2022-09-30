ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

ACLU files response to state’s push to enforce abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday afternoon, the ACLU criticized the state's attempt to sidestep the Court of Appeals to put the new abortion ban law back in place. Attorneys representing Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights supporters argued maintaining the state’s old abortion laws is the best course of action for Hoosier women and girls.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night

RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Kansas State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Alamo, IN
State
Indiana State
WTHR

Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Elon Musk sends Starlink satellites to Florida amid Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

FORT MYERS, Fla — Starlink satellites will soon be helping southwest Florida emergency responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Gov. DeSantis said Elon Musk and SpaceX were donating more than 100 large Starlink units to southwest Florida to bridge connectivity issues that have marred the area.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy