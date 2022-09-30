ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

coloradosun.com

Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says

An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
BOULDER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future

Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
BROOMFIELD, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

DPS Skews Denver Schools Into Sorry Spaces For School Kids

Student-Teacher Ratio, Salaries, School Board Squabbles. Drop Denver District’s Learning To The Lowest Level Ever. With Denver’s new school year now in full-swing, the turbulent return for students has been a rollercoaster of feelings, from worry and uncertainty to apathy. Despite reuniting with friends and peers bringing joy, the process of reentry is jarring and chaotic due to the short supply of classroom teachers coping with larger class sizes, fewer aids, a lack of supplies, and a dysfunctional school board. Comprised of nearly 200 schools — including traditional, magnet, charter, and pathways — the Denver Public School System has an enrollment of more than 92,000 students.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive

Colorado may not be home to any Ivy League schools, but there are still plenty of excellent colleges and universities in the Centennial State. However, having this many educational options means it can be hard to decide which school to attend. From academics to Greek life to extracurricular activities, there are many factors to consider when choosing where to go to college.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Development firm buys former Denver VA hospital for $41.25 million

DENVER — A Denver-based development firm has purchased the former VA hospital campus in east Denver for more than $41 million. GM Development has closed on the sale after submitting the winning bid at auction in August. The 8-acre property is located at 1055 Clermont Street in Denver's Hale...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver, Aurora community groups want statewide task force on police accountability

DENVER — Leaders of community groups in Denver and Aurora announced plans Monday to create a statewide task force dedicated to police accountability and transparency. “Violence is on the uptick, whether we’re talking youth violence, officer-involved shootings -- it does not matter what the violence is. Violence begets violence," said Candice Bailey, activist and member of the Aurora Police Oversight Task Force.
DENVER, CO
K99

Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

CU Center of American West board quits after Patty Limerick fired

In the wake of a new dean’s sudden firing of renowned historian Patty Limerick, the co-founder and 37-year director of the University of Colorado’s Center of the American West, the entire executive committee of the center’s board has resigned. And more board members are leaving. “This may...
DENVER, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Is Colorado on a Path to ‘Zero’ Income Tax?

This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 3, 2022. For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate. Proposition...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Campaign Goes Radioactive

—– Mail ballots will be going out to voters in 14 days. Election Day is just 36 days from today. Heidi Ganahl is NOT going to be elected Governor in Colorado. The latest polling has her trailing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by 17 points, and national forecasters are moving Colorado’s race for Governor into the “SAFE DEM” category. Polis could be hit by a bus three or four different times and Ganahl still wouldn’t be able to pull ahead of the incumbent with a campaign that has no money, no coherent message, and is now just being openly ridiculed across the board.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

