Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver jails will expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehiclesHeather WillardColorado State
These 3 hidden Denver speakeasies will elevate your nightInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Aurora approves $65 million in ARPA grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
DougCo cuts substitute teacher pay despite shortage
(Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County school district cut substitute teacher pay by just over 10%, despite widespread teacher shortages and recent legislation meant to encourage retired teachers to return as substitutes without losing access to any pension benefits.
Colorado seniors turn to gig work for unemployment solution
Many older workers have been left behind during the labor market recovery, so some Colorado seniors are starting their own businesses in an effort to leverage the gig economy.
This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State.
coloradosun.com
Fired director Patty Limerick blurred line between work and private life, CU Center of the American West audit says
An investigation by the University of Colorado at Boulder this year could not find evidence to support claims that professor Patty Limerick was guilty of fiscal misconduct but concluded the recently fired director of the school’s Center of the American West violated ethical rules addressing “prudence and integrity in the management of university resources.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRDO
School district disputes Colorado GOP governor candidate’s claims that ‘many’ students identify as cats
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an appearance on conservative talk radio on Sept. 24, Republican candidate for Colorado Governor, Heidi Ganahl, said she moved her kids out of one Colorado school district and into another four years ago to escape 'furries' in their schools. Ganahl told KNUS host Jimmy...
broomfieldleader.com
Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future
Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
glendalecherrycreek.com
DPS Skews Denver Schools Into Sorry Spaces For School Kids
Student-Teacher Ratio, Salaries, School Board Squabbles. Drop Denver District’s Learning To The Lowest Level Ever. With Denver’s new school year now in full-swing, the turbulent return for students has been a rollercoaster of feelings, from worry and uncertainty to apathy. Despite reuniting with friends and peers bringing joy, the process of reentry is jarring and chaotic due to the short supply of classroom teachers coping with larger class sizes, fewer aids, a lack of supplies, and a dysfunctional school board. Comprised of nearly 200 schools — including traditional, magnet, charter, and pathways — the Denver Public School System has an enrollment of more than 92,000 students.
Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive
Colorado may not be home to any Ivy League schools, but there are still plenty of excellent colleges and universities in the Centennial State. However, having this many educational options means it can be hard to decide which school to attend. From academics to Greek life to extracurricular activities, there are many factors to consider when choosing where to go to college.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School district disputes Ganahl’s claim about students identifying as furries
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl is reiterating a claim that students in Colorado schools are self-identifying as animals. It's an assertion that has been disputed by a local district, and in fact-checks from across the country.
Partnership creates Generation Collaboration, a youth-led podcast focusing on change
DENVER — A partnership between Youth on Record and Colorado Young Leaders produced a podcast that tackles social issues like racism, equity, and local politics with the goal of bringing together youth and adults. Generation Collaboration is a youth-led podcast that focuses on change. The episodes are co-hosted by...
Development firm buys former Denver VA hospital for $41.25 million
DENVER — A Denver-based development firm has purchased the former VA hospital campus in east Denver for more than $41 million. GM Development has closed on the sale after submitting the winning bid at auction in August. The 8-acre property is located at 1055 Clermont Street in Denver's Hale...
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
Denver, Aurora community groups want statewide task force on police accountability
DENVER — Leaders of community groups in Denver and Aurora announced plans Monday to create a statewide task force dedicated to police accountability and transparency. “Violence is on the uptick, whether we’re talking youth violence, officer-involved shootings -- it does not matter what the violence is. Violence begets violence," said Candice Bailey, activist and member of the Aurora Police Oversight Task Force.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
rockydailynews.com
CU Center of American West board quits after Patty Limerick fired
In the wake of a new dean’s sudden firing of renowned historian Patty Limerick, the co-founder and 37-year director of the University of Colorado’s Center of the American West, the entire executive committee of the center’s board has resigned. And more board members are leaving. “This may...
pagosadailypost.com
Is Colorado on a Path to ‘Zero’ Income Tax?
This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 3, 2022. For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate. Proposition...
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Campaign Goes Radioactive
—– Mail ballots will be going out to voters in 14 days. Election Day is just 36 days from today. Heidi Ganahl is NOT going to be elected Governor in Colorado. The latest polling has her trailing Democratic Gov. Jared Polis by 17 points, and national forecasters are moving Colorado’s race for Governor into the “SAFE DEM” category. Polis could be hit by a bus three or four different times and Ganahl still wouldn’t be able to pull ahead of the incumbent with a campaign that has no money, no coherent message, and is now just being openly ridiculed across the board.
Heidi Ganahl wants to slash state budget to eliminate Colorado income tax
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl pledged to eliminate Colorado's income tax by slashing the state budget by billions of dollars each year and seeking more than $1 billion in new taxes. Why it matters: The details — offered Friday at a forum hosted by business group Colorado Concern —...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0