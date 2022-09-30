Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Former US Rep. Mark Souder Dead at 72 After Cancer Battle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, has died. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana noted Souder's death Monday during remarks on the floor of...
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump
Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
thecheyennepost.com
41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election
Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
Joe Biden Is Breaking the Rules When It Comes to the Midterms
Democrats have seen their chances in this year's midterms improve with Biden's approval rating trending upwards.
There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'
A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
Dose of reality: Did Biden tell people in path of Hurricane Ian to get COVID-19 vaccination?
A clip of President Joe Biden urging people in Hurricane susceptible regions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 resurfaced Tuesday, prompting questions about the authenticity of the video.
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
Joe Manchin Suffers Big Loss After Senators Tank His Pipeline Plan
Republicans took their revenge on Democrat Manchin over his vote last month for Democrats' big climate and health law, the Inflation Reduction Act.
US News and World Report
Michigan Election Worker Charged With Tampering With Voting Equipment
(Reuters) -An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting...
Majority of Americans worried midterms will result in government gridlock: poll
More than half of Americans in a new poll said they are worried that the midterm elections will result in government gridlock. An Axios-Ipsos poll released on Saturday found that 53 percent were concerned about the potential for divided government and gridlock after November’s election. The poll defines divided government as divided control of Congress — with one party holding the House and another holding the Senate.
WOWO News
NACS leader named Superintendent of the Year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wayne Barker was named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year in Indianapolis on Monday. The Journal Gazette reports that the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents announced the award at its fall conference. Barker was hired to the top spot at NACS earlier this year and began his tenure on July 1.
Op/Ed: Treatment of patient at Indiana nursing home at center of U.S. Supreme Court case
I am a disability rights leader in Indiana, and I am extremely concerned about the future of critical social services in our state and country. On Nov. 8, Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) v. Talevski will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in this case is likely to strip away the legal rights and protections of vulnerable citizens, including people with disabilities who rely on these programs to live full and active lives. These are your neighbors, your coworkers and the loved ones of people you cross paths with in all aspects of life.
Trump-McConnell feud takes new turn with Electoral Count Act
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) support for the Electoral Count Act is renewing the schism between him and former President Trump, setting up a vote likely to divide the GOP caucus. Supporters are hopeful that McConnell’s backing will lead to a majority of the Senate GOP conference backing...
