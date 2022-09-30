ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

US News and World Report

Former US Rep. Mark Souder Dead at 72 After Cancer Battle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, has died. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic cancer. Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana noted Souder's death Monday during remarks on the floor of...
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

The Memo: Michigan appears set to deliver a blow to Trump

Former President Trump is headed to Michigan on Saturday for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. But the event, to be held in Warren, will only sharpen questions about whether Trump’s influence is backfiring against the GOP in general election campaigns. The most prominent candidate Trump has...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
US News and World Report

Michigan Election Worker Charged With Tampering With Voting Equipment

(Reuters) -An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting...
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Hill

Majority of Americans worried midterms will result in government gridlock: poll

More than half of Americans in a new poll said they are worried that the midterm elections will result in government gridlock. An Axios-Ipsos poll released on Saturday found that 53 percent were concerned about the potential for divided government and gridlock after November’s election. The poll defines divided government as divided control of Congress — with one party holding the House and another holding the Senate.
ELECTIONS
WOWO News

NACS leader named Superintendent of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wayne Barker was named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year in Indianapolis on Monday. The Journal Gazette reports that the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents announced the award at its fall conference. Barker was hired to the top spot at NACS earlier this year and began his tenure on July 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Op/Ed: Treatment of patient at Indiana nursing home at center of U.S. Supreme Court case

I am a disability rights leader in Indiana, and I am extremely concerned about the future of critical social services in our state and country. On Nov. 8, Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) v. Talevski will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in this case is likely to strip away the legal rights and protections of vulnerable citizens, including people with disabilities who rely on these programs to live full and active lives. These are your neighbors, your coworkers and the loved ones of people you cross paths with in all aspects of life.
INDIANA STATE
