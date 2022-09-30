ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Japan targets farm export gains to blunt weak yen's pain

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed this week to wring more gains from the weak yen, which has become instead a source of economic pain, he was pinning his hopes on the likes of Soichi Yoshimura, 33, and his strawberry farm north of Tokyo.
Control Engineering

Top 5 Control Engineering content: September 26 to October 2, 2022

Control Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered plant instrumentation and controls, Engineering Leaders Under 40, PLC programming, automation mergers and acquisitions and digital twins. Links to each article below. 1. Plant instrumentation and controls: Modernize or maintain?. Best project practices: How to achieve successful plant modernization...
The Associated Press

China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions

BEIJING (AP) — Sprawling Xinjiang is the latest Chinese region to be hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions, as China further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month. Trains and buses in and out of the region of 22 million people have been suspended, and passenger numbers on flights have been reduced to 75% capacity, reports said Thursday. As is often the case with China’s draconian “zero-COVID” policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected. The National Health Commission announced just 93 cases in Xinjiang on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, all of them asymptomatic. Xinjiang leaders on Tuesday conceded problems with detection and control measures but offered no word on when they planned to lift the restrictions.
The Sault News

Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge

The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
TheConversationAU

On our wettest days, stormclouds can dump 30 trillion litres of water across Australia

This week, rain has drenched almost all of Australia – even the arid interior. The heaviest falls have hit the continent’s southeast, where the huge deluge has just propelled Sydney past its annual rainfall record of 2.2 metres with three months to go until year’s end. Other parts of the eastern seaboard are bracing for yet more flooding in coming days. So what’s actually causing all this rain? It all started last week, when unusually warm seas off northwest Australia gave off vast volumes of moist air. This air rose to form huge clouds which, propelled by winds, carried billions...
