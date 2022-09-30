Read full article on original website
Japan targets farm export gains to blunt weak yen's pain
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - When Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed this week to wring more gains from the weak yen, which has become instead a source of economic pain, he was pinning his hopes on the likes of Soichi Yoshimura, 33, and his strawberry farm north of Tokyo.
Top 5 Control Engineering content: September 26 to October 2, 2022
Control Engineering‘s top 5 content over the past week covered plant instrumentation and controls, Engineering Leaders Under 40, PLC programming, automation mergers and acquisitions and digital twins. Links to each article below. 1. Plant instrumentation and controls: Modernize or maintain?. Best project practices: How to achieve successful plant modernization...
China's vast Xinjiang hit with COVID-19 travel restrictions
BEIJING (AP) — Sprawling Xinjiang is the latest Chinese region to be hit with sweeping COVID-19 travel restrictions, as China further ratchets up control measures ahead of a key Communist Party congress later this month. Trains and buses in and out of the region of 22 million people have been suspended, and passenger numbers on flights have been reduced to 75% capacity, reports said Thursday. As is often the case with China’s draconian “zero-COVID” policy, the measures seemed out of proportion to the number of cases detected. The National Health Commission announced just 93 cases in Xinjiang on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday, all of them asymptomatic. Xinjiang leaders on Tuesday conceded problems with detection and control measures but offered no word on when they planned to lift the restrictions.
Arther Cyr: Iran presents an opportunity as well as a challenge
The enormous mass public demonstrations in Iran could bring a change in regime. The fundamentalist Islamic rulers of the nation must be worried. A large number of cities across the country are experiencing the ongoing protests, though estimates of just how many vary. The immediate spark for this important development is the troubling death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman of 22, while in police custody. Authorities allegedly arrested her for improper wearing of the headscarf required...
What’s behind the sudden increase in missile tests from North Korea?
Millions of residents of northern Japan will have felt a sense of deja vu on Tuesday morning when they were alerted to a North Korean missile flying overhead. Five years earlier, they had twice been shaken from their slumber by Japanese government warnings to seek shelter after missile launches by Pyongyang.
About 30,000 passengers likely to be affected by Eurowings pilot strike
BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - About 30,000 passengers will likely be affected by a one-day strike by pilots at Eurowings on Thursday, said Lufthansa's (LHAG.DE) budget airline, which added that it was doing everything it could to minimize the strike's consequences.
On our wettest days, stormclouds can dump 30 trillion litres of water across Australia
This week, rain has drenched almost all of Australia – even the arid interior. The heaviest falls have hit the continent’s southeast, where the huge deluge has just propelled Sydney past its annual rainfall record of 2.2 metres with three months to go until year’s end. Other parts of the eastern seaboard are bracing for yet more flooding in coming days. So what’s actually causing all this rain? It all started last week, when unusually warm seas off northwest Australia gave off vast volumes of moist air. This air rose to form huge clouds which, propelled by winds, carried billions...
Taiwan foresees more Chinese coercion, intimidation in Xi's next term
TAIPEI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects China to increase its coercion and intimidation to achieve its goal of bringing the island under Beijing's control once President Xi Jinping assumes a third term in office, a senior Taiwanese minister said on Thursday.
Toyota expects to restart sales of first EV after recall-sources
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expects to resume selling its first mass-produced electric vehicle, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after the automaker fixed a defect that caused an embarrassing recall of the new bZ4X.
