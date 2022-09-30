ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

LYMAN, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Power blackouts hit 130 million people in Bangladesh

At least 130 million people in Bangladesh were left without power on Tuesday after a grid failure caused widespread blackouts, the government's power utility company said.  Ahsan said 130 million people or more were without electricity and it remained unclear what had caused the fault.
