Read full article on original website
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Demolition of Broadview expected in 2023; Galesburg expects court order in November
GALESBURG — The Broadview Inn & Suites is expected to be demolished by the spring of 2023, according to Galesburg’s interim city manager Wayne Carl. That estimate comes after Galesburg City Council unanimously voted in favor of hiring the Klingner & Associates architecture and engineering firm during a city council meeting Monday night, the next step in tearing down the building at 29 Public Square.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg raises fees, adds trash service, considers SAFE-T Act
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council discussed and voted on various items during a Monday night council meeting, including items that raised city fees, instituted a new trash pick-up system and would issue official concerns over a state safety-law. Galesburg raising fees, fines, etc. The council voted unanimously to approve...
aledotimesrecord.com
Trash by day, ghosts by night: Augusta man investigates paranormal events
AUGUSTA — Although one might most often see Augusta’s Chad Derry driving a truck for Waste Management of Macomb, his weekend avocation might be much more interesting. He dubs himself as a paranormal investigator — and he has the experience to back that up. He leads up...
aledotimesrecord.com
What's the impact of Galesburg's police shortage? Let's start with $271K in overtime
GALESBURG — A shortage of police officers is causing the Galesburg Police Department to log more overtime hours, costing the city more than $200,000 in overtime pay each year from 2020 to 2022. Russel Idle, Galesburg’s chief of police, said that total is “very high” considering it used to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: Man misrepresents self, charges tires to MSI
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony theft charge after allegedly illegally purchasing a set of tires for $1,084. On Thursday, a manager of Mechanical Service Inc., 1144 Monmouth Blvd., told police that a recently terminated employee or Galesburg, had represented himself as an MSI employee to Pomp’s Tire Service, 1861 Knox Highway 9, by telephone.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man turns self in, admits to burglaries, says he was supporting drug addiction
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in custody on multiple felony charges after allegedly burglarizing a woman multiple times, stealing her car, and fleeing from officers. At 7:33 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Upon arrival, the victim advised that a laptop, an iPad, a bicycle, a chainsaw, an XBox with several games and a camera had been stolen from her home. The items were valued at a total of $2,830. A window air conditioning unit had been removed to gain entry to the home and a garage door kicked in. She told officer she thought she knew the man who had committed the burglary, as he had committed another burglary at the home and stolen her car on Sept. 23.
aledotimesrecord.com
Kirkwood woman identified as one of three killed in crash north of Mendon
MENDON — The Quincy Herald-Whig is reporting that a Kirkwood woman was one of three people killed in a crash north of Mendon Saturday. Adams County Coroner Scott Graham said Terra L. Durbin of Kirkwood and Timothy H. Ogle of Loraine were pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash. A juvenile also killed in the crash was not identified.
Comments / 0