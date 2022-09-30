Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Colbert: ‘There’s a reason the Russian army is getting its ass kicked – it sucks’
Stephen Colbert checked in on Russia’s war in Ukraine on Monday evening, after Vladimir Putin forced four regions of occupied eastern Ukraine to hold sham votes. On Friday, Putin announced in a speech that Russia would officially annex the regions. “Congratulations, guys!” the Late Show host deadpanned.
FBI: Voters shouldn’t worry about midterm election threats
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there are no threats to U.S. voting systems for the midterm elections coming up next month.
Comments / 0