Alabama Football: Jalen Milroe has enough to beat the Aggies
Alabama Football Heisman winner, Bryce Young may or may not play against Texas A&M. For a sound reason, Nick Saban will probably keep anyone outside the team guessing until Saturday night. Crimson Tide fans would love to have a healthy Bryce Young against the Aggies. If his shoulder has not...
First and 10: It's not quite time to panic about Bryce Young, but Alabama has reasons to be nervous
The narrative is no need to panic. At least not yet. Technically, it’s an AC shoulder joint sprain, and Alabama coach Nick Saban says star quarterback Bryce Young is day-to-day. “He doesn’t have a serious injury,” Saban said. But Young has an injury, and the collateral impact...
Jimbo Fisher offers scouting report on Jalen Milroe, a former A&M recruiting target
Texas A&M and Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. And there will be plenty of discussion leading up to the game about the quarterback position, as both teams are dealing with uncertain situations due to injury. Jimbo Fisher revealed Monday during his weekly media availability that Aggies starter...
Arkansas fans troll Alabama with their own spin on ‘Dixieland Delight’
The moment “Dixieland Delight” kicks in at Alabama football games inside Bryant-Denny Stadium has become sacred to Crimson Tide fans, but beyond those walls, other SEC fan bases have adopted the tradition. The song, written and performed by the legendary country music group Alabama, is also part of...
Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Said After Alabama Loss
No. 2 Alabama ran past No. 20 Arkansas, 49-26, as the Razorbacks took their second straight loss.
Nick Saban Furious With The Media This Monday Afternoon
Alabama's Nick Saban is having a tough time keeping his cool with the media this week. Heisman winner Bryce Young exited last Saturday's game vs. the Razorbacks of Arkansas with a shoulder injury. Naturally, the media is asking him questions about Young's status and how the Alabama ...
What Arkansas’ Sam Pittman said about Alabama after near comeback
Sam Pittman has been an exciting addition to the Southeastern Conference and has helped deliver a pair of standout performances against Alabama, with Arkansas nearly upsetting the Tide twice in the last two tries. Saturday’s bid at history was decided early in the fourth quarter when Alabama backup Jalen Milroe...
What Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said After 49-26 Win At Arkansas
The Crimson Tide racked up over 300 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in the Southeastern Conference road victory.
Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday
Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
