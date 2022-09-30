ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Guns and Baseball Bats Come Out At Gas Station Fight in Tuscaloosa Friday

Guns were drawn but not fired during a baseball bat fight at a Tuscaloosa gas station Friday afternoon, police told the Thread. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said dispatchers were called just after 12 p.m. on reports that a group of people was fighting with baseball bats at a gas station near the intersection of Highway 69 South and Bear Creek Road.
