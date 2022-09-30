Read full article on original website
2 people, 1 dog dead in Avon Lake fire
Two people and a dog are dead after an Avon Lake house fire on Sunday.
Community mourns after young brothers killed in Canton crash
A family, a neighborhood and a school community are grieving after two brothers, 10 and 13 years old, were killed in a car crash.
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
Still not many details on how it may have happened but the lives of two children were taken in a one-car accident in Canton on Saturday night. Canton Police say just before 9:30 Saturday night police were called to an accident in the 900 block of Harrison Ave SW. Officers found a Ford F550 had lost control, went off of the roadway, and rolled one time before striking a tree. The vehicle had three occupants including the driver, 31 year old Javon Moore of Canton, who was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries, and his two children who died at the scene. Killed were 13-year old Kayden Compton of Canton and 10-year old Brayden Kauffman of Canton. The Canton Metro Crash Team responded and continues to investigate the incident. It is unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor at this time.
Firefighter, EMS Captain in Ashland County killed after motorcycle crash, OSHP says
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A firefighter and EMS Captain in Ashland County died after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Sunday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials. The crash happened on Country Road 1302 at around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Perry Township, according...
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
Infant killed in Ohio shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
GoFundMe Account Set Up for Victims of Weekend Canton Crash
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two youngsters from Canton are dead and their father seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night. 13-year-old Kayden Compton and 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman were killed when the pickup truck Javon Moore was driving went off Harrison Avenue NW near 9th Street and hit a tree.
Man found dead in apartment stairway
A 62-year-old was found dead Sunday night, and Cleveland Police are now investigating the scene as the city's latest homicide.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
Man hospitalized after car crashes into pole near Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a Cleveland-area hospital overnight following a crash near the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. The single-car crash was reported on Broadview Road near Tate Avenue before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities said the man was...
Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
Garfield Heights students dismissed after bullet found on bus, magazine in trash
Garfield Heights Middle School students were dismissed Monday after the school was placed on lockdown when a bullet was found on a school bus, then a loaded magazine was found in a trash can.
South Euclid police search for 12-year-old who ran away from home
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy who ran away from home. Jae’Vontae Worley was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when he left his Lambert Road home on a neon green and blue bicycle, according to police.
City of Cleveland to clean up big mess after condemned house becomes dumping ground
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April. When he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
Cleveland Police investigating death of man on Euclid and Green
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a vehicle on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.
Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting
CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
Ohio boy has safety mandate named in his honor after dying at Outer Banks
New safety mandates for elevators inside North Carolina beach and vacation cottages took effect on Saturday along with all or portions of another dozen or so enacted state laws. Other laws approved this year and starting in October address sexual assault kits, magistrates and some sales tax exemptions. The elevator law is named in memory of […]
