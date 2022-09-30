Read full article on original website
Netflix’s Executive Shake-Up in Europe May Point to Broader Strategic Shift
Netflix’s shake-up of its European operations — which saw the Sept. 29 exit of International Film VP David Kosse, replaced by Spanish executive Teresa Moneo, and a new regionalized hub for all content across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) run by Larry Tanz — points to a broader strategic shift at the streaming giant toward faster-growing international markets to make up for domestic subscriber losses. In the second quarter of this year, according to figures from UK-based data research group Ampere Analysis, Netflix ordered 97 new original first-run TV series or movies from outside the US, compared to 63...
Power blackouts hit 130 million people in Bangladesh
At least 130 million people in Bangladesh were left without power on Tuesday after a grid failure caused widespread blackouts, the government's power utility company said. Ahsan said 130 million people or more were without electricity and it remained unclear what had caused the fault.
