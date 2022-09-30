Netflix’s shake-up of its European operations — which saw the Sept. 29 exit of International Film VP David Kosse, replaced by Spanish executive Teresa Moneo, and a new regionalized hub for all content across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) run by Larry Tanz — points to a broader strategic shift at the streaming giant toward faster-growing international markets to make up for domestic subscriber losses. In the second quarter of this year, according to figures from UK-based data research group Ampere Analysis, Netflix ordered 97 new original first-run TV series or movies from outside the US, compared to 63...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO