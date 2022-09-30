Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile
A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
WLOX
Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
WALA-TV FOX10
Defendant in death of TikTok star’s son called victim 2 minutes before shooting, Prichard officer testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two minutes before a Saraland man died from a gunshot wound this summer, defendant Reuben Thomas Gulley called him, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing Monday. It was the last of several calls on June 24. Prichard police Detective Jason Hadaway testified that victim Randon...
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
23-year-old killed in Mandeville crash Saturday morning
According to troopers, 23-year-old Naema Johns of Beaufort, South Carolina was killed in the incident.
wxxv25.com
Update: Victim in Wednesday night stabbing was suspect’s mother
Gulfport Police have charged 28-year-old Durel Louis Williams on one count of first degree murder after finding a woman dead. Coroner Brian Switzer said the victim was 68-year-old Myra Williams. She is the suspect’s mother. Switzer said family members told him that Durel Williams has a history of mental...
Louisiana Man Died After Jumping From Mississippi Bridge Following Police Chase
The man has been identified as 50-year-old James Thomas Edwards of Morgan City.
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night. Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.
WLOX
Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on in Hancock County for a woman who escaped from the county jail Friday morning. Officials say Kasie Mitchell isn’t considered dangerous, and doesn’t have a history of violent tendencies. The 27-year-old from Tylertown was out in the yard for...
WLOX
Two homes lost to overnight fires in Harrison County
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Harrison County homes were left destroyed after being engulfed by flames overnight. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, one fire took place in western Harrison County while the other happened on Old Highway 49. Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the fires with assistance from CRTC, Gulfport FD and McHenry FD along with units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and AMR.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
WDAM-TV
JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
WLOX
Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
WLOX
Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck
LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
WLOX
One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation
It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast gets the green flag | Hundreds of cars gather at Hardy Court Shopping Center
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks from across the country came to the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport to enjoy the thrill of Cruisin’ the Coast. That includes Charlotte and David Foster. “We’re from Heber Springs, Arkansas. My wife has never been down here, so we’ve come down here...
WLOX
First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
WLOX
Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
