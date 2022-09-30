ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Picayune Item

Picayune woman arrested for allegedly stabbing juvenile

A woman who reported a vehicle burglary was arrested for allegedly stabbing a juvenile who was allegedly involved in the vehicle burglary. According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, the case began on Saturday, Oct. 1, at about 7:32 p.m. when officers responded to an address on North Beech Street in reference to a stabbing.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Police: Runaway teen last seen at Biloxi home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Police Department is asking for help finding a runway teenager. Vivian Roberts ran away Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m. from the 300 block of Lee Street, according to police. The 16-year-old was last seen at her home wearing light-colored denim jeans, a white...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
wxxv25.com

Update: Victim in Wednesday night stabbing was suspect’s mother

Gulfport Police have charged 28-year-old Durel Louis Williams on one count of first degree murder after finding a woman dead. Coroner Brian Switzer said the victim was 68-year-old Myra Williams. She is the suspect’s mother. Switzer said family members told him that Durel Williams has a history of mental...
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man arrested in fatal stabbing of mother, authorities say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Police have arrested a Gulfport man after the alleged fatal stabbing of his mother Wednesday night. Durel Louis Williams, 28, was arrested on a charge of first degree murder. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer tells us his mother, 68-year-old Myra Williams, died at her own home on 32nd Avenue from stab wounds.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Search on for woman who escaped from Hancock County jail

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The search is on in Hancock County for a woman who escaped from the county jail Friday morning. Officials say Kasie Mitchell isn’t considered dangerous, and doesn’t have a history of violent tendencies. The 27-year-old from Tylertown was out in the yard for...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Two homes lost to overnight fires in Harrison County

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Harrison County homes were left destroyed after being engulfed by flames overnight. According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, one fire took place in western Harrison County while the other happened on Old Highway 49. Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to the fires with assistance from CRTC, Gulfport FD and McHenry FD along with units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and AMR.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Head-on collision delays I-110 traffic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A head-on collision is delaying traffic on a major Biloxi roadway. Northbound traffic on Interstate 110 is backed up after a head-on collision over the bridge. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. We will update this report as more information is made...
BILOXI, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD seizes 103 grams of meth, makes 2 arrests

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests on drug charges Wednesday at a Laurel hotel. JCSD narcotics agents arrested 32-year-old Andrew Elledge, of Lumberton, and 22-year-old Denise McAndrews, of Sandersville. Both are charged with trafficking a controlled substance. A total of 103 grams...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Owner restores 1966 Ford Mustang after Katrina, wins awards

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carl Necaise is a Gulfport native who looks forward to Cruisin’ the Coast every year. He’s boasting a 1966 Ford Mustang with a story all its own. Necaise has owned the pony car for 35 years... But he thought lost it when Hurricane Katrina struck.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Saucier man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck

LYMAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified the victim of a fatal accident in Lyman on Thursday. A motorcycle driven by Saucier resident Justin Hicks, 43, was heading northbound on Shaw Road around 12:15 p.m. when it collided with with a log truck turning onto Morgan Lane.
SAUCIER, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOX

One arrested as part of Gulfport homicide investigation

GULFPORT, MS

It will be another beautiful fall day in South Mississippi. Highs will struggle to get out of the 70s. It will also stay breezy with north winds at about 10 to 20 mph. A Fire Weather Warning continues due to lack of recent rainfall, very low humidity, and breezy conditions. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. We are expecting a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity over the next seven days. But the morning will still be cool to pleasant with sunny and warm afternoons.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

First day of Cruisin’ the Coast sees Hwy 90 filled with RV’s, campers

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast officially kicked off on Sunday, and a sea of RV’s are covering Highway 90 -- the perfect spot for cruising. “Anywhere along Highway 90 on the beach between Ocean Springs and Long Beach,” said Jennefer Cleveland. “You get the breeze off the ocean coming in so you don’t get too hot, and Highway 90 is where all the vehicles do the cruising.”
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

Cruisin’ the Coast spectators line the sidewalks along Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It‘s all gas and no brakes for Cruisin’ the Coast. This year’s event is officially on track to be the largest in Cruisin’ history. “Old school, pickups. You name it, and all you got to do is come down here and you can see it,” said car collector Bryce Edwards.
BILOXI, MS

