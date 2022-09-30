Hospital In Port Charlotte Transferring Patients After Hurricane Ian Damage

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte temporarily suspended services and is transferring 160 patients after the building sustained damage in Hurricane Ian, HCA Florida Healthcare said Thursday.

A news release from the health-care company said the hospital transferred its “sickest patients” before the Category 4 hurricane made landfall Wednesday in Lee and Charlotte counties.

But HCA said the storm caused the hospital to lose a layer of its roof, resulting in water leaks.

The news release said the 160 patients will be transferred to other hospitals, though it did not specify the locations of those hospitals.

It said HCA was trying to contact family members of the patients before making the transfers.

