MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly robbed his girlfriend while she was trying to buy emergency contraceptives- they said it was all in retaliation for her not wanting to have his baby. Gilbert Vasquez, 31, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on […]

MIDLAND, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO