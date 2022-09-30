Read full article on original website
Midland man accused of threatening wife with butter knife
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened his wife with a butter knife during an argument. Stevie Ray Johnson, 50, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on September 28, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
Woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building on […]
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
A 23-year-old father in Texas was sentenced to spend the rest of life behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son to death months ago. District Court Judge Denn Whalen on Thursday sentenced Kameron Gammage to life in prison plus 20 years for killing 7-month-old Logan Gammage, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Man brandishes gun during road rage incident, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver in what was described as a fit of “road rage”. 22-year-old Gregory James Morris has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon by a Felon, and Reckless Driving. According to […]
Man shot after pointing gun at Odessa police officers
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A man was shot after pointing a gun at police officers, Odessa Police Department said in a press release. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., OPD officers responded to 610 E. 96th St. for a disturbance call. During the course of the investigation, the responding officers made contact […]
OPD searching for pawn shop theft suspects
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to a social media post, on September 6, the man and woman pictured below entered Cash America Pawn on West County Road and stole a Dewalt radio valued at $325.00. If […]
Woman says boyfriend robbed her in retaliation for not wanting to have a baby
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly robbed his girlfriend while she was trying to buy emergency contraceptives- they said it was all in retaliation for her not wanting to have his baby. Gilbert Vasquez, 31, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on […]
Eight years later, family still searching for justice in unsolved murder
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For Yumira Palma and her family, Sept. 29 is the worst day of the year. “I hate this day,” Yumira said. “If I could go to sleep and wake up tomorrow, I would do it.”. On Sept. 29, 2014, Yumira’s brother, Humberto Palma, was...
OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
Affidavit: Fired deputy kneeled on suspect’s neck
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation into accusations that he used excessive force, allegedly kneeled on a suspect’s neck, an affidavit has revealed. Juan Alcaraz, 32, was charged Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant following an incident that happened on July 13. According […]
MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
Two more ECISD student arrests
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district. At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach. The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative...
Midland man killed in Ward Co crash
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene. Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
Man accused of punching officer after minor car crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a police officer. Mario Ramos, 29, has been charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of […]
Suspected ‘prowler’ accused of burglary
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home and stole a television set. 23-year-old Axtin Wood has been charged with Burglary. According to court documents, on September 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a shelter on Lincoln after employees called 911 […]
Suspected serial rapist indicted
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspected kidnapper and serial rapist was indicted by an Ector County Grand Jury last week. According to that indictment, Javier Arias, 38, has been accused of kidnapping a woman in April and two other women in July. All three women said Arias took them to deserted roads and tried to […]
DPS identifies motorcycle driver killed in crash on BI-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a crash on Business I-20 near Cinergy Tuesday. The crash, which happened around 6 a.m., was between a truck and a motorcycle. According to DPS, Saul Guerra, 24, of Ft. Myers, Florida was traveling on a motorcycle westbound on BI-20.
Man accused of assaulting elderly parents
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his elderly parents earlier this month. Emery Dickman, 49, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, as well as Assault/Family Violence. According to an affidavit, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a […]
Odessa woman found in trash truck after dumpster diving
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa woman was found in a dumpster Monday morning with some injuries to her head and back. According to Odessa Police, the 47-year-old woman was digging around in a dumpster around 6 a.m. in the 500 block of West 42nd. She told the officers that...
MPD investigating theft at Rosa’s Cafe
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 14, the man pictured below stole maintenance tools from Rosa’s Cafe at the restaurant located on N Midland Drive. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to […]
