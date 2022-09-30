SAN ANTONIO — Two sisters missing from San Antonio since 2020 will be featured on a national missing persons show this week. An "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode airing on Wednesday, October 5, will feature missing siblings Bella and Sofia Cathey. The show airs on Investigation Discovery and it will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO