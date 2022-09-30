ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Sisters missing from San Antonio will be featured on national missing person show

SAN ANTONIO — Two sisters missing from San Antonio since 2020 will be featured on a national missing persons show this week. An "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode airing on Wednesday, October 5, will feature missing siblings Bella and Sofia Cathey. The show airs on Investigation Discovery and it will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.
KTSA

Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
