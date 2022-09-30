Read full article on original website
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina Andras
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Starline Costumes announces closure after 50 years
It's the end of an era.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
Two new barber shops open in San Antonio — one that serves booze, another that does tattoos
Woman-owned Prospect Parlor and loungey Scissors & Scotch are now providing services in the Alamo City.
6 San Antonio landmarks where you should propose, and 5 where you shouldn’t
Say "I do" to these Alamo City spots.
San Antonio-born army medic 'person of interest' in Martha's Vineyard flight investigation
A Venezuelan migrant allegedly identified Perla Huerta as the mystery woman who lured migrants onto the flights, the New York Times reports.
San Antonio’s favorite breakfast tacos as zodiac signs
Are you a corn or flour tortilla?
San Antonio among the nation's politest cities, according to a recent report
Although several Texas cities ranked among America's most friendly, Houston was named one of the rudest.
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
Creepy Craigslist Ad, Councilman Mario Bravo: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo had the dubious distinction of appearing twice in our top stories.
3 new food, drink spots coming soon to San Antonio's Bandera Road
Bandera Road residents are in for a treat.
Fired BCSO deputy turned SeaWorld ‘scare character’ accused of body slamming child while at work
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE -- This story now includes a statement from SeaWorld. A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after he was captured on camera assaulting an inmate in 2019 faces new criminal allegations after San Antonio police said he assaulted two people Sunday, including a 14-year-old boy, while working at SeaWorld.
Sisters missing from San Antonio will be featured on national missing person show
SAN ANTONIO — Two sisters missing from San Antonio since 2020 will be featured on a national missing persons show this week. An "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode airing on Wednesday, October 5, will feature missing siblings Bella and Sofia Cathey. The show airs on Investigation Discovery and it will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q's long-awaited pumpkin pies return to San Antonio
Get it while supplies last!
WATCH: Scottish guy gives Whataburger 'a wee shot' in San Antonio
He does say something that might anger Whataburger fans.
Mother finds daughter, man shot inside San Antonio apartment, police say
A mother found her daughter and another man shot inside an apartment unit on the city's southwest side Monday afternoon, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the woman and the man were inside the...
Nearly half of San Antonio teens polled report feeling helpless, survey says
SAN ANTONIO – A mental health survey conducted in San Antonio found nearly 50% of people ages 12 to 19 are experiencing mental health issues. The survey found an even higher rate of mental health issues among LGBTQ+ and gender diverse youth. The San Antonio Teen Mental Survey was...
H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store
The grocery store's new 'Fast Scan' technology is similar to self-checkout, but actually scans items as they're put into the shopper's basket.
Trish DeBerry accuses Thomas J. Henry, advertising agency of using Delaware LLC to push attack ads
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Who is “Friends of Bexar County, LLC”?. If you have been watching the television over the past week or so — and especially during the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday — you likely noticed ads running about the Bexar County Judge race describing the Republican candidate, Trish DeBerry, generally as a flip-flopper among other allegations.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom home in the sweeping Texas Hill Country
How much would you pay per month for this view?
Texas man destroyed knife, painted truck after fatal stabbing, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of fatally stabbing a man and then destroying the knife and painting his truck in an attempt to destroy evidence, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Marc Louis Champoux, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder, according to...
