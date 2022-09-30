ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Hurricane Ian: 'Very difficult time' as it will take weeks to assess Bonita Springs damage

By Phil Fernandez, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EubD8_0iGWk91D00

Debris and flooding are making it unsafe on Bonita Springs roadways, and first responders were assisting with rescue and recovery efforts, city leaders said.

Community residents “have help coming,” Fire Chief Greg DeWitt said. “We know we have five federal teams. (That) encompasses high water vehicles, swift water teams and structural collapse teams.

So rest assured the people, the citizens of Bonita Springs and Lee County are being well represented by the federal government, by local and state assets.”

More Hurricane Ian coverage

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home, vehicle? Disaster victims may apply to FEMA for financial help.

Out of power? Sign up to a special texting group for updates on Hurricane Ian and its aftermath

At the same time, the city of Bonita Springs joined Lee County in enacting a curfew until further notice. It was put in place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“The city has issued an executive order, implementing a mandatory curfew,” Bonita City Manager Arlen Hunter said. “We strongly urge to stay off the roadways and shelter in place."

Hunter said residents who left should stay away for now.

“Many areas of Bonita Springs have been saturated with water. Storm surge has covered many of our roadways,” Hunter said. “If you evacuated the area, we’re asking you to stay evacuated.”

Damage assessments are beginning during what “is a very difficult time,” Hunter said.

“This could take days, in fact, weeks,” Hunter said. “We will all strive together as a community. We will face these challenges together.”

Bonita may have fared better than other parts of Lee County

Residents and others shared their stories and thoughts in their mushy front yards, as they cleaned up their flooded cars.

“It looked impassable,” Rob Wolfe said of Hickory Boulevard, where his family has an older home. “There is a lot of mud and sand.”

Indeed, boats in the road also blocked vehicles from proceeding.

At least initially, the sense from a few so far was that Bonita may have fared better than other parts of Lee, but time will tell.

“It looks like there is damage but that it is manageable,” a relieved Deborah Smith Thurman said of Bonita. “Not total devastation.”

Jenny Suzanne agreed.

“Terrible damage but the buildings are still standing,” she said. “The water that was there last night has receded.”

The mess won’t be cleaned up right away.

Lee County Solid Waste garbage collection is scheduled to resume Monday on the normally scheduled day for all routes in franchise areas that are accessible to collection trucks, officials said.

But the collection is for household garbage only: Everyday trash items and all spoiled food.

Storm debris is collected separately from household garbage, officials said, and collection of recycling will also resume on an undetermined date.

Another obstacle for residents: drinking water.

Boil water notice

Bonita Beach including Little Hickory and Black islands had already been under a boil water notice from Bonita Springs Utilities, but Lee County ended up expanding it to the entire area.

“Due to water system distribution pipeline damage in Lee County, a countywide boil water notice has been issued,” the county said in a statement. “While most residents do not have power to boil water, please use bottled water for drinking.”

That’s the latest utility hurdle to go with thousands who are without power.

And there are other challenges ahead.

“Relief supplies may take several days to arrive,” the city of Bonita Springs said in a statement. “Try to remain calm during this potentially emotional time.”

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com) writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

'It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply': Lee County, FL hospital admin

Dr. Larry Antonucci, CEO and President of Florida's Lee Health, joined Morning Joe to discuss the current status of hospitals in Lee County following being hit last week by Hurricane Ian. "Our facilities have held up well throughout the hurricane. What we've been challenged with is our utilities. We've been on generators for a few days, and as of yesterday, now we're on full power," Antonucci said. "But water has been a challenge for us. It's hard to imagine running a hospital without a water supply." Oct. 3, 2022.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonita Springs, FL
Government
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Lee County, FL
Government
Bonita Springs, FL
Cars
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Garden & Gun

How Ian Changed the Coastline of Southwest Florida

These before-and-after satellite images of the Fort Myers area, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, show not only structural damage but the changing of the shoreline as a result of Hurricane Ian. Some areas sustained significant erosion of sand and dunes, while other areas were overrun with sand and debris.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Bottled Water#Hurricane Ian
petapixel.com

Before and After Aerial Photos Show the Devestation of Hurricane Ian

Before and after photos taken above Florida detail Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on local infrastructure. The photos were collected by Nearmap, an aerial imagery company that uses a camera system attached to planes instead of employing satellites. The images show areas of southwest Florida that have been entirely destroyed...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County picking up the pieces after Ian

People in Collier County are working to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds and flooding to the area. The county on Monday updated its curfew to run from midnight to 6 a.m. Naples’ curfew now runs from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. As of October 3, Marco...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy