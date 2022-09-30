ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Expects Thousands Of Humanoid Robots To Work In Its Factories

Tesla has unexpectedly changed course recently, putting some of its upcoming projects on hold and directing a surprising amount of resources towards the development of its humanoid Bot. The company is serious about this and is hiring specifically for this program, hoping that in the future it will have thousands of these bipedal machines working in its factories.
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Tesla reveals our future robot overlords

Tesla unveiled the prototype for its humanoid robot Optimus at the company’s AI showcase yesterday, bringing CEO Elon Musk one step closer to his goal of becoming a real life Dr. No. The robot walked, waved, and raised the roof live on stage. In videos, it carried boxes around...
BUSINESS
thenewscrypto.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Introduces Optimus, a Humanoid Robot

Musk asserted that current humanoid robots are missing a brain. According to Musk, Tesla should achieve full self-driving this year. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , demonstrated a prototype of its humanoid robot Optimus on Friday and forecast that the electric vehicle manufacturer would be able to produce millions of them and sell them for about $20,000.
PALO ALTO, CA
ABC7 Chicago

Tesla unveils humanoid robot Elon Musk says is future of car manufacturing

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Elon Musk debuted a prototype of how Tesla aims to bring humanoid robots into the workplace -- and eventually your home. "Optimus" is Musk's long-anticipated humanoid robot. It was revealed at Tesla's 2022 AI Day, "Good Morning America" reported. "This is literally the first time the...
BUSINESS
Axios

Elon Musk vs. Twitter Part II: Empire of Risk

ERICA PANDEY: Hi, I’m Erica Pandey, host of this season of “How It Happened.” If there’s one word that describes how Elon Musk conducts himself as a leader, it’s “risk.” He says it himself. ELON MUSK ARCHIVAL: Anything, which is significantly innovative, is...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk faces skepticism as Tesla plans to deploy humanoid robots

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Now, Musk's Texas company is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla Rebounds To Report Record Deliveries In Q3 As It Charts Course For Strong Finish To The Year

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. What Happened: Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. This represented a nearly 35% increase from the 254,695 units sold in the second quarter, which suffered from production disruptions due to the COVID resurgence in China. On a year-over-year basis, deliveries improved about 42.5% from the 241,300 units sold in the second quarter of 2021.
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Tesla's CCS1 Adapter Already Available In USA, With A Catch

It has long been one of the great demands of many Tesla users in the United States: the CCS1 adapter will allow drivers to connect to any public charging point, although it will not actually work in all models yet. The particular nature of the Tesla charging system in the...
CARS
