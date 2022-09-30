Read full article on original website
Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here’s what he wants to use them for ￼
Elon Musk’s Tesla is ready to expand from fleets of electric cars to legions of humanoid robots. The Texas-based company is looking to deploy thousands of robots, called Tesla Bot or Optimus, in its factories and elsewhere, Reuters reported. Several job listings on Tesla’s website dedicated to the “humanoid...
Elon Musk demos the human-like Optimus Tesla Bot — and it walks on its own
No longer a concept demoed by spandex-clad humans, the Tesla Bot prototype is showing huge promise, especially with its manual dexterity.
insideevs.com
Tesla Expects Thousands Of Humanoid Robots To Work In Its Factories
Tesla has unexpectedly changed course recently, putting some of its upcoming projects on hold and directing a surprising amount of resources towards the development of its humanoid Bot. The company is serious about this and is hiring specifically for this program, hoping that in the future it will have thousands of these bipedal machines working in its factories.
'I Have Something Much Sexier': Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Is Auctioning Photos and Mementos From Their Time in College in the '90s
If you're willing to fork over hundreds or even thousands of dollars, you could get a signed birthday card or emerald necklace reportedly gifted from the richest man in the world.
Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common
One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
morningbrew.com
Tesla reveals our future robot overlords
Tesla unveiled the prototype for its humanoid robot Optimus at the company’s AI showcase yesterday, bringing CEO Elon Musk one step closer to his goal of becoming a real life Dr. No. The robot walked, waved, and raised the roof live on stage. In videos, it carried boxes around...
thenewscrypto.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Introduces Optimus, a Humanoid Robot
Musk asserted that current humanoid robots are missing a brain. According to Musk, Tesla should achieve full self-driving this year. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , demonstrated a prototype of its humanoid robot Optimus on Friday and forecast that the electric vehicle manufacturer would be able to produce millions of them and sell them for about $20,000.
ABC7 Chicago
Tesla unveils humanoid robot Elon Musk says is future of car manufacturing
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Elon Musk debuted a prototype of how Tesla aims to bring humanoid robots into the workplace -- and eventually your home. "Optimus" is Musk's long-anticipated humanoid robot. It was revealed at Tesla's 2022 AI Day, "Good Morning America" reported. "This is literally the first time the...
Digital Trends
Tesla set to unveil working humanoid robot for the first time on Friday
Tesla and Elon Musk are set to unveil an early prototype of Tesla Bot at the company’s AI Day on September 30. The Tesla Bot — also referred to as Optimus — will be a humanoid robot designed to complete repetitive or dangerous tasks. The first major...
Tesla’s robot waves but can’t walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off on Friday a prototype of its humanoid robot ‘Optimus,’ predicting the electric vehicle maker would be able to produce millions and sell them for under $20,000 — less than a third of the price of a Model Y.
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
Elon Musk's Advice To His Younger Self: There's 'Some Merit' To Not Being 'Too Intense'
At Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA AI Day 2022 held late Friday, Elon Musk was adeptly handling all questions thrown at him, but one did leave him a little perplexed and searching for an answer. One of the attendees ask what are some of the things Musk would wish to do...
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's Optimus Robot, Says It 'Can Actually Do a Lot More' as It Walks and Waves on Stage
Tesla has debuted a new humanoid robot with the help of CEO Elon Musk, who said he believes the technology could change millions of lives worldwide. Musk, 51, took the stage at AI Day 2022 Friday to help unveil a prototype of the robot, also known as Optimus, which uses Tesla's self-driving technology to function, according to CNN and CNBC.
Elon Musk vs. Twitter Part II: Empire of Risk
ERICA PANDEY: Hi, I’m Erica Pandey, host of this season of “How It Happened.” If there’s one word that describes how Elon Musk conducts himself as a leader, it’s “risk.” He says it himself. ELON MUSK ARCHIVAL: Anything, which is significantly innovative, is...
Tesla AI Day 2 Live Updates: Sneak Peak At Tesla Bot, FSD Progress, Dojo Supercomputer And More!
Tesla Inc. TSLA AI Day 2022 kicked off at 09:15 p.m. ET on Friday. The event was live-streamed on the Tesla website and notable updates were related to the Optimus Tesla bot and the full self-driving software. CEO Elon Musk was hoping to use the event to hire the best...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk faces skepticism as Tesla plans to deploy humanoid robots
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Now, Musk's Texas company is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its...
Tesla Rebounds To Report Record Deliveries In Q3 As It Charts Course For Strong Finish To The Year
Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced that third-quarter deliveries rose to a record level after the previous quarter’s production-induced setback. What Happened: Tesla said it sold 343,830 cars in the third quarter, the company said in a statement on Sunday. This represented a nearly 35% increase from the 254,695 units sold in the second quarter, which suffered from production disruptions due to the COVID resurgence in China. On a year-over-year basis, deliveries improved about 42.5% from the 241,300 units sold in the second quarter of 2021.
torquenews.com
Tesla's CCS1 Adapter Already Available In USA, With A Catch
It has long been one of the great demands of many Tesla users in the United States: the CCS1 adapter will allow drivers to connect to any public charging point, although it will not actually work in all models yet. The particular nature of the Tesla charging system in the...
