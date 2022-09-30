Read full article on original website
NVIDIA Plans To Close All Of Its Office In Russia By This Month
NVIDIA Corp NVDA will cease operations and close its offices in Russia by the end of October, saying it could no longer operate effectively in the country because of recent events related to the invasion of Ukraine. As per Forbes Russia, until February 2022, more than 300 employees worked at...
Liz Truss — live: PM refuses to say she trusts Kwasi Kwarteng after tax U-turn
Liz Truss has refused to say she trusts her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after being directly asked about him in a TV interview. When asked “Are you sure you don’t want to say you trust your chancellor?” by Sky News’ Sam Coates, Ms Truss replied: “I work very, very closely with my chancellor and we’re very focused on getting the economy growing”. She earlier refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister is facing a new battle with...
