Liz Truss has refused to say she trusts her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after being directly asked about him in a TV interview. When asked “Are you sure you don’t want to say you trust your chancellor?” by Sky News’ Sam Coates, Ms Truss replied: “I work very, very closely with my chancellor and we’re very focused on getting the economy growing”. She earlier refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister is facing a new battle with...

BUSINESS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO