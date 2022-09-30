Read full article on original website
President Biden Said it was Not Rational to Send Migrants Back to their CountryTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In October
Daily temperatures are starting to cool down but the fall music season is still heating up. There are still opportunities to listen to great music while sitting outdoors but now we also have many traditional venues launching their fall calendars. Here are the October jazz music performances that caught our attention.
thezebra.org
Old Town Oyster Week Is Coming!
Alexandria, VA – Oyster Week in Old Town will be a week of pairing oyster delicacies with Guinness beer. This annual event, sponsored by Guinness and Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant, will run from October 15-23. The event will kick off with an Oyster Fest on Saturday, October 15,...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!: Radio One, The Broadcast Company That Started It All, Turns 42
Our founder Cathy Hughes helped start Radio One with Michael Hughes in 1987
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted to see inside and the balcony, obviously
This rental is located at Newton Pl NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,700 / 2br – 1100ft2 – Penthouse 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo (Park View, Washington DC) Modern 2 bed / 2 bath two-story oasis penthouse for rent in the heart of Petworth at the Whitney Row. 1,100sqft light-filled unit with floor-to-ceiling windows with new hardwood floors and custom blinds throughout. The main floor has 1 bed / 1 bath with small private balcony. The upstairs level has 1 bed / 1 bath with a large private rooftop. The unit has a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator, microwave, and gas oven/range. The kitchen has a large island bar seating connected to the living / dining area. The unit has ample closet space throughout, with in-unit laundry. The unit comes with one off-street private parking space.
sancerresatsunset.com
Anderson House in Washington, D.C.
A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
storereporter.com
Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū
After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
NBC Washington
Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers
Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
EW.com
The View hosts defend Lizzo's performance with James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo's discography is literally music to the world's ears — but the singer's recent Washington, D.C. concert struck the wrong chord with certain critics, some of whom slammed the artist for playing a 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to former U.S. President James Madison. The ladies of The View,...
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Silver Spring, Takoma Park; One Unclaimed
Maryland Lottery reports that two winning lottery tickets were sold in Silver Spring last week, while one was sold in Takoma Park but has gone unclaimed. A Bonus Bingo X20 ticket for $10,000 was sold at Hillendale Beer and Wine, 10117 New Hampshire Avenue, and a Racetrax ticket for $11,156.10 was sold at Veirs Mill Exxon, 12245 Veirs Mill Road.
WTOP
Man dead in Northeast DC shooting
A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.125M Unique Residence Offers a Bucolic Setting with Everything You Need in McLean
The Residence in McLean offers panoramic views of the landscaped grounds with multiple French doors to the gardens, stone walkways, now available for sale. This home located at 8425 Sparger St, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 4,740 square feet of living spaces. Call Wetherly Barker Hemeon – TTR Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (703-965-9613) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
Metro extended its station closures. Here’s what it means for your commute.
Virginia (DC News Now) — Since mid-September, six stations on Metro’s blue and yellow lines have been closed to passengers as the transit agency works to connect tracks to the future Potomac Yard Station. Those station closures were originally set to end on October 23. But after an unexpected announcement on Friday, they won’t end […]
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
mymcmedia.org
WATCH: “3 Weeks of Hell”: The 2002 D.C. Sniper Attacks, 20 Years Later
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County on Oct. 2. By the time John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were apprehended three weeks later, ten were dead and three seriously injured.
Slavery descendants fight to memorialize a cemetery in Maryland
Development has forced many historically Black communities around the country to uproot and disperse. Cemeteries often remain the only proof that those communities existed.
Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute owned by James Madison at DC concert
WASHINGTON — Tourists from all over the world come to Washington, D.C. for our monuments and to enjoy a bit of historical education as they vacation. Apparently celebrities really are just like us, because famous singer Lizzo paid a special visit to the Library of Congress Monday when she was in the District for her "Lizzo: The Special Tour."
WJLA
Man shot on North Capitol St.; police on lookout for dark sedan with tinted windows
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was shot in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW Sunday. DC Police tell 7News that the man was not conscious and not breathing when they found him. Police are on the lookout for a dark-colored sedan with tinted window last seen headed...
InsideHook
