Washington, DC

Old Town Oyster Week Is Coming!

Alexandria, VA – Oyster Week in Old Town will be a week of pairing oyster delicacies with Guinness beer. This annual event, sponsored by Guinness and Daniel O’Connell’s Restaurant, will run from October 15-23. The event will kick off with an Oyster Fest on Saturday, October 15,...
thedcpost.com

Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC

If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted to see inside and the balcony, obviously

This rental is located at Newton Pl NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,700 / 2br – 1100ft2 – Penthouse 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo (Park View, Washington DC) Modern 2 bed / 2 bath two-story oasis penthouse for rent in the heart of Petworth at the Whitney Row. 1,100sqft light-filled unit with floor-to-ceiling windows with new hardwood floors and custom blinds throughout. The main floor has 1 bed / 1 bath with small private balcony. The upstairs level has 1 bed / 1 bath with a large private rooftop. The unit has a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator, microwave, and gas oven/range. The kitchen has a large island bar seating connected to the living / dining area. The unit has ample closet space throughout, with in-unit laundry. The unit comes with one off-street private parking space.
sancerresatsunset.com

Anderson House in Washington, D.C.

A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
storereporter.com

Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū

After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
NBC Washington

Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers

Riders skipping out on bus fares is one of the biggest complaints with which Metro is dealing these days. Through a public access to records request, the News4 I-Team found the Metrobus lines with the most fare evasion – and the numbers are eyepopping. The X2 line running from...
DCist

D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WTOP

Man dead in Northeast DC shooting

A shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night left a man dead. D.C. police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Adams Street Northeast, which is part of the residential Brentwood neighborhood located between Rhode Island Avenue and New York Avenue in Northeast. The victim was shot in a back...
luxury-houses.net

This $3.125M Unique Residence Offers a Bucolic Setting with Everything You Need in McLean

The Residence in McLean offers panoramic views of the landscaped grounds with multiple French doors to the gardens, stone walkways, now available for sale. This home located at 8425 Sparger St, McLean, Virginia; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 4,740 square feet of living spaces. Call Wetherly Barker Hemeon – TTR Sothebys International Realty – (Phone: (703-965-9613) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in McLean.
thezebra.org

Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute

ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
mymcmedia.org

WATCH: “3 Weeks of Hell”: The 2002 D.C. Sniper Attacks, 20 Years Later

MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The first shootings took place in Montgomery County on Oct. 2. By the time John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo were apprehended three weeks later, ten were dead and three seriously injured.
