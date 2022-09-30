Things got off to a rocky start for LSU against Auburn, having to come back from down 17-0. This wasn’t anything new for Brian Kelly and the Tigers, though. They’ve been playing from behind all season long. Other than a Week 1 loss to Florida State, though, LSU has been winning and is now ranked for the first time since the preseason polls for the 2021 season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO