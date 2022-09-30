ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Burn bans extended for multiple Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Burn bans have been extended for the following counties:. Officials have determined the conditions appropriate for continuing these bans. The ban prohibits outdoor burning including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimeneas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted. Exemptions for burning may...
Rabies Reported in an Oklahoma Horse

EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
PSO gives update on efforts to restore power in Florida

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way through South Carolina, Florida citizens are start down their long road to recovery. Public Service of Oklahoma started to make the drive south to help out those impacted by Ian's dangerous rain and winds. "We had a problem this...
Sheriff's office makes looting arrests in devastated beach town in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — The Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida said they made multiple arrests for looting after Hurricane Ian slammed the southwestern portion of the state. Sheriff Carmine Marceno means business and has taken a zero-tolerance stance on looting," the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook...
