Brands Eddie Bauer Sparc Group, a lifestyle brand operating company, announced that Tim Bantle will join the company as the CEO of Eddie Bauer. In his new role, Bantle will chart the next phase of Eddie Bauer’s growth journey. Bantle will report to Marc Miller, CEO of Sparc Group, and will be based in Seattle. Bantle was most recently general manager of VF Canada, where he led the company’s local outdoor and action sports platform. Prior to VF Canada, Bantle held leadership positions at The North Face, Black Diamond Equipment and Patagonia. Burberry Burberry appointed Daniel Lee as chief creative officer, effective Oct. 3. Lee replaces...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO