Shuffle Board: New CEOs at Spanx, Eddie Bauer and Matalan, Creative Director Move at Burberry
Brands Eddie Bauer Sparc Group, a lifestyle brand operating company, announced that Tim Bantle will join the company as the CEO of Eddie Bauer. In his new role, Bantle will chart the next phase of Eddie Bauer’s growth journey. Bantle will report to Marc Miller, CEO of Sparc Group, and will be based in Seattle. Bantle was most recently general manager of VF Canada, where he led the company’s local outdoor and action sports platform. Prior to VF Canada, Bantle held leadership positions at The North Face, Black Diamond Equipment and Patagonia. Burberry Burberry appointed Daniel Lee as chief creative officer, effective Oct. 3. Lee replaces...
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
Qurate Retail Recruits a Chief Operating Officer
Qurate Retail Group, adding to the string of changes to its senior management team this year, has named Scott Barnhart chief operating officer. The position is a new one at Qurate, the multiplatform retailer that operates the HSN, QVC, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road brands, and specializes in video commerce.
Restaurant Brands Step up Automation Efforts
Fast-casual brand Chipotle Mexican Grill is proceeding with its test of robotic kitchen assistants created by Miso Robotics to automate the process of making tortilla chips. The company announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) that it has moved into the next phase of testing, with the technology to go live at a restaurant in Fountain Valley, California, in October.
Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand
Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Launches Metaverse Grocery Experiences
Today in the connected economy, Walmart hopes to meet younger consumers in the metaverse through two new Roblox experiences. Plus, buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Klarna teams up with CellPay to help people pay for prepaid phone minutes in installments, while Todd Crosland of CoinZoom talks to PYMNTS about his company’s non-fungible token (NFT) partnership with the Utah Jazz.
Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat’s Pay Revealed
Joanne Crevoiserat, Tapestry Inc.’s chief executive officer, saw her annual compensation increase 9.5 percent to $13.7 million last year as the company boosted sales and brought in new customers. Crevoiserat’s take included incentive pay of $4.3 million, salary of $1.3 million and stock and option awards valued at $8...
