Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Rape suspect arrested after being shot in foot by victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were called to a shooting on October 2 just before 12 p.m. When officers arrived near East 56th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard, they found a man who had been shot. Police say he was taken to the hospital and later identified...
18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday. Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game. Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported...
Witnesses claim deputies used excessive force during arrest of a minor at the Tulsa State Fair
TULSA — The arrest of a 17-year-old at the Tulsa State Fair has led to accusations of excessive force on the part of Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies. The video was posted online late Saturday evening (watch the video below). It appears to show two deputies struggling with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
Family of McLain victim reacts, speaks out after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was the end of homecoming at McLain High School when Terron Yarbough's sister and cousin were walking out of the stadium and gunshots rang out. "When I heard the shots, my instincts, I just, I couldn't move my feet to run the other way like everybody else," said Terron's sister, Jordan, through tears. "I was checking on my dad and he was OK, but what hurts me is that when my brother was laying over there, I couldn't see him."
Employees arrested after Claremore police say they sold tobacco to a teenager
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Four people were arrested after Claremore police say they sold vaping products to a 16-year-old. Investigators and the teenager went into four different stores in the city. The teenager successfully bought products at three of the stores; Cali Culture, Buy-N-Bye, and Mo and Sam’s Corner.
KTUL
One of Tulsa's most wanted murder suspects arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Tulsa police arrested one of the city's most wanted suspects for the deadly shooting of a teen in May. Dominique Jordan was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing 17-year-old Corlin Jones at a hookah lounge in midtown earlier this year. Until...
KTUL
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
'It's a very concerning trend': Tulsa Police Chief reacts to deadly McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are working to find the person responsible for shooting four people on Friday at the McLain High homecoming game. All four shooting victims are under 20 years old. Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries. Tulsa Mayor...
KTUL
Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
KTUL
Tulsa County District Attorney's daughter booked days after alleged stabbing of father
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jennifer Kunzweiler, daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 1. Jennifer was arrested on September 27 after allegedly stabbing her father multiple times. Tulsa police were called to the Kunzweiler home by Steve on Tuesday.
KTUL
Tulsa police reveal two additional victims wounded by gunfire from McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has revealed that two additional people were wounded by gunfire from Friday night's shooting at McLain High School. Police say a 20-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also wounded by gunfire, and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
Teen fatally shot at Tulsa high school; witness says everyone ‘scattered’ after hearing gunshots
A 17-year-old is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, high school homecoming football game. One witness described hearing several gunshots and seeing people scatter. Police are still searching for a suspect. KJRH reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help identifying person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person of interest from a financial crime. Police say the person is suspected of using a stolen credit card to make $1,500 in purchases. If anyone recognizes the person, please contact Detective Shaw by...
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for community feedback
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community to give feedback on its performance via an online survey. TPD says its hoping to learn Tulsan's attitudes and opinions of Tulsa police and 911 services. The survey is 10 questions, six of those ask citizens...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
KHBS
Shooting at Tulsa high school leaves one dead, another injured
A shooting at a Tulsa high school left one person dead and another injured. Tulsa police are searching for a gunman who opened fire near Tulsa McLain High School on Friday night. One person, a 17-year-old, was killed and another person was injured. The shooting happened during the school’s homecoming...
KTUL
Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
KTUL
Court documents claim prosecution failed to turn over evidence in Oklahoma murder trial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After 25 years behind bars for the murder of her ex-fiance, there's new hope for April Wilkens. Wilkens's lawyers claim evidence was suppressed in a newly-filed post-conviction relief. Her family hopes this latest development could lead to a new trial, a change in her sentence,...
Comments / 0