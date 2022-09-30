ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Rape suspect arrested after being shot in foot by victim

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police were called to a shooting on October 2 just before 12 p.m. When officers arrived near East 56th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard, they found a man who had been shot. Police say he was taken to the hospital and later identified...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday. Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game. Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Family of McLain victim reacts, speaks out after deadly shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was the end of homecoming at McLain High School when Terron Yarbough's sister and cousin were walking out of the stadium and gunshots rang out. "When I heard the shots, my instincts, I just, I couldn't move my feet to run the other way like everybody else," said Terron's sister, Jordan, through tears. "I was checking on my dad and he was OK, but what hurts me is that when my brother was laying over there, I couldn't see him."
TULSA, OK
KTUL

One of Tulsa's most wanted murder suspects arrested

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, Tulsa police arrested one of the city's most wanted suspects for the deadly shooting of a teen in May. Dominique Jordan was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing 17-year-old Corlin Jones at a hookah lounge in midtown earlier this year. Until...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Cane#Police#Ktul#Okla#Violent Crime
KTUL

Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for community feedback

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the community to give feedback on its performance via an online survey. TPD says its hoping to learn Tulsan's attitudes and opinions of Tulsa police and 911 services. The survey is 10 questions, six of those ask citizens...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KHBS

Shooting at Tulsa high school leaves one dead, another injured

A shooting at a Tulsa high school left one person dead and another injured. Tulsa police are searching for a gunman who opened fire near Tulsa McLain High School on Friday night. One person, a 17-year-old, was killed and another person was injured. The shooting happened during the school’s homecoming...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for alleged murder at north Tulsa bar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have identified and arrested Pascual Medrano in connection to a homicide that took place 41st and Pine on September 30. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1 a.m. on Friday. Medrano was arrested just past 5 p.m later that...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy