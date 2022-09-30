Read full article on original website
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
South Burlington City Council to discuss climate action plan
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington has completed a draft of its own climate action plan and it will be discussed by the City Council Monday night. This climate action plan is in line with the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act when it comes to meeting emissions targets.
Water debacle leads to residents asking for transparency
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Richmond Water Commission is in some hot water after failing to notice major changes to the town’s fluoride level nearly four years ago. The changes made to the fluoride level were done by Richmond water superintendent, Kendall Chamberlin, without any notice to town officials or residents. He did not return our request for comment about his motive for doing this.
Professional chef serves up school lunch with students
WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - At Wolcott Elementary, students are learning about the food they eat by helping set and serve it up. That’s because their cafeteria is run by a culinary-trained chef, who is teaching lessons in a new type of classroom. Chef Dave Jourdan is from Morrisville and...
Police investigating whether homicides in Burlington, South Burlington are linked
It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 2...
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
Women's Economic Opportunity Conference held in Randolph Saturday
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT. Highlighting Vermonters for Hispanic Heritage Month.
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
Police arrest suspect in Burlington, South Burlington homicides
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men were killed in two Chittenden County towns within hours of one another and police say the man responsible for both homicides is in custody. Sunday at around 8:15 p.m., police in Burlington say they got calls about gunfire on Pine Street. Upon arriving, first responders found a 40-year-old man dead.
What to do: Saturday, October 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, the first of October. It’s time to celebrate autumn at Dog Mountain’s annual Fall Dog Party! There will be activities for the whole family, from live music by Vermont folk duo The Endorsements, to a bouncy house, food, contests, and more. Take the time to grab your camera, hop in the car, and take the scenic ride to Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. From 12:00 to 4:00 today, and free, rain or shine. Organizers say your dog will thank you with tail wags and wet kisses.
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 8:15pm Sunday, Burlington Police were called after multiple people reported a shooting at an apartment on Pine Street. Upon arrival they found a 40-yr-old male victim deceased. Acting Police Chief Jon Murad tells us detectives from the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force are conducting...
MiVT: Twisted Perception Metalworks
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Rebecca Nase Chomyn has always been artsy. “I am a welder, a metal artist. Welding is one of the things that I do. A fabricator I guess is more appropriate,” she laughed. This Fairfield metalworker makes metal art of all shapes, sizes and designs. It...
Jury draw starts in trial of accused meat cleaver killer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The trial of a man accused of brutally murdering his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017 is set to begin in the coming days. The jury draw commenced Monday morning and the judge says he anticipates the jurors will be picked by the end of Tuesday.
Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by ‘Star Trek’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. This gazpacho is positively futuristic. It’s inspired by “Star Trek.”. Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to Chelsea Monroe-Cassel about “The Star Trek Cookbook.” Watch the video to see.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. It will be another cold start on Tuesday with mostly clear skies, areas of frost and patchy fog. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and a slight warm up from Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
