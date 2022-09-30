Read full article on original website
New-look Hackettstown football continues to roll with 30-point win at Sussex Tech
The Hackettstown football team has gone from one extreme to the other in more ways than one. The Tigers have done so both in results and in process. Under almost an entirely new coaching staff led by first-year head coach Mike Arakelian, Hackettstown has transformed from a team that went 0-9 last year to a squad that has not lost a game yet in 2022. This is his first head coaching job after being an assistant at Morris Catholic and Hanover Park.
N.J.’s Haason Reddick puts on a show for his family in Eagles win
PHILADELPHIA – With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles were back on the field, needing to make a stop after the offense had just failed to get the necessary yards on a fourth down play. Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick...
How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
Eagles-Jaguars inactives: Running back to make 1st appearance with team; veteran safety active
PHILADELPHIA – There is usually an increased emphasis on the run game whenever there is heavy rain. That factor could benefit one of the newer Eagles acquisitions, especially since he is active for the first time with the team. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Bus trip to see Nazareth’s Jahan Dotson play was a win for the community | Turkeys & Trophies
Excuse us for being a bit skeptical of Lafarge Whitehall’s response to a report this week that accused the cement plant of discharging dangerous amounts of toxins into the Lehigh River. Environment America on Wednesday issued the report titled “Wasting Our Waterways.” It considered the amount of toxins released directly into waterways based on Environmental Protection Agency data for 2020, the most recent complete year available. The report labeled Lafarge Whitehall, which straddles the Lehigh River off Whitehall’s Main Street, as the biggest polluter in Pennsylvania based on weighted discharge. But the company says its self-reported numbers are wrong and chalked it up to “mathematical errors.” That’s not much of a reassurance for the majority of Lehigh Valley residents that would prefer clean water flowing through their community. How are they supposed to trust the company if it whiffs on getting the math correct on something as consequential as pollution discharge? It’s concerning and Lafarge Whitehall needs to do a better job on its self reporting. Better yet, the Environmental Protection Agency ought to come up with an effective system for compiling key data on what toxins and how much of them companies are allowing to ooze into our waterways. The system needs to hold the companies more accountable for accuracy. To this end, the report calls on the EPA to update its water-pollution standards. That’s a good call. We know “regulation” is a dirty word in some circles when it comes to keeping our communities clean, but this seems like a reasonable move given the stakes.
East Hills 8th-grader bowls first 300 game, 700 series
The first two weeks of the season weren’t what 13-year-old Owen Fink had in mind. His hope was to bump his average from last year’s 175 to 190. He needed a shot in the arm to rejuvenate his game. Refocused, he executed his plan perfectly. The Bethlehem resident...
How Eagles are dealing with ‘target’ on their backs now that they are 4-0
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got under center to take the final snap of the game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he took a knee, and a few Eagles players began raising their hands in the air. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni ran across the field to...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Eagles finally fill empty roster spot ahead of Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars | Who is it and why did it happen?
The Eagles began the season using 52 of their 53 allotted roster spots for the first three weeks of the season, leaving the lone spot vacant. However, after a move made Saturday, the Eagles will finally have a full active roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If the sign of a good team is its response to adversity, the Eagles must be really good | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- You’ve probably heard a coach say he wants to see how his team will react when it gets punched in the mouth. Well, to get to 4-0 Sunday, as the NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten team, the Eagles had to react to getting punched in the mouth, shouldered in the spleen and kicked in the you-know-whats.
How shorthanded Eagles’ offensive line dug in for victory without Jordan Mailata | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- It was an afternoon only an offensive lineman could love, the remnants of Hurricane Ian washing away all that shiny, dazzling, balletic stuff that passing-game masterminds love to draw up. With a cold rain hammering down and wind gusts up to 30 mph sweeping into Lincoln Financial Field...
Eagles injury update: 2 starters questionable to return in Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA – Two of the Eagles who were playing very well to start the season have been sidelined in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of injuries. Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return with a forearm injury, and left tackle Jordan Mailata is questionable with a shoulder injury. Both injuries happened in the first quarter.
NFL rumors: Will Eagles have all 3 of their top cornerbacks for Sunday’s game at Cardinals?
The Eagles will reportedly have one of their cornerbacks available when they travel out west to face the Arizona Cardinals. However, the status of another important defensive back is still uncertain. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Darius Slay should be ready to play Sunday. Slay suffered and...
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: N.J.’s William Penn Highway, precursor to Route 57, opens
A paved precursor to modern-day Route 57 across Warren County was officially opened with fanfare 100 years ago this week. News of a New Jersey portion of the William Penn Highway — an auto route from Pittsburgh to New York City — was big enough that Easton merchants took out a two-page ad in the Easton Express to congratulate Warren residents. The Express gave the opening a banner front-page headline (seen above), along with the World Series, on Oct. 4, 1922.
What ESPN’s Steve Young thinks about Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ ‘transition’ as a passer
ESPN NFL analyst and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young was a mobile quarterback who used his athleticism to buy time for his wide receivers downfield. Young played a style of football that was ahead of his time and helped him win a Super Bowl and be named an All-Pro three times and a seven-time Pro Bowl player.
Clarence Smoyer, last of a famous WWII tank division, to be buried with ‘full military honors’
The “Hero of Cologne” is going home one last time. Clarence Smoyer, who was the last living member of the legendary World War II Spearhead tank division before he died last week at age 99, will be buried in Lehighton on Thursday with “full military honors,” according to his obituary.
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
Surviving Hurricane Ian: Lackawanna County native shares his story
NORTH PORT, Fla. — David Jones is a native of Lackawanna County living in Florida. He survived Hurricane Ian and shared his storm with Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo. The eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore just 30 miles away from Jones' Florida home in North Port. He shared photos of the damage with us.
Phillies vs. Nationals prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Washington Nationals in MLB at Nationals Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 p.m. ET. The Phillies will...
