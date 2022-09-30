Excuse us for being a bit skeptical of Lafarge Whitehall’s response to a report this week that accused the cement plant of discharging dangerous amounts of toxins into the Lehigh River. Environment America on Wednesday issued the report titled “Wasting Our Waterways.” It considered the amount of toxins released directly into waterways based on Environmental Protection Agency data for 2020, the most recent complete year available. The report labeled Lafarge Whitehall, which straddles the Lehigh River off Whitehall’s Main Street, as the biggest polluter in Pennsylvania based on weighted discharge. But the company says its self-reported numbers are wrong and chalked it up to “mathematical errors.” That’s not much of a reassurance for the majority of Lehigh Valley residents that would prefer clean water flowing through their community. How are they supposed to trust the company if it whiffs on getting the math correct on something as consequential as pollution discharge? It’s concerning and Lafarge Whitehall needs to do a better job on its self reporting. Better yet, the Environmental Protection Agency ought to come up with an effective system for compiling key data on what toxins and how much of them companies are allowing to ooze into our waterways. The system needs to hold the companies more accountable for accuracy. To this end, the report calls on the EPA to update its water-pollution standards. That’s a good call. We know “regulation” is a dirty word in some circles when it comes to keeping our communities clean, but this seems like a reasonable move given the stakes.

NAZARETH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO