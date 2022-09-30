ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

New-look Hackettstown football continues to roll with 30-point win at Sussex Tech

The Hackettstown football team has gone from one extreme to the other in more ways than one. The Tigers have done so both in results and in process. Under almost an entirely new coaching staff led by first-year head coach Mike Arakelian, Hackettstown has transformed from a team that went 0-9 last year to a squad that has not lost a game yet in 2022. This is his first head coaching job after being an assistant at Morris Catholic and Hanover Park.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
How optimistic is Eagles’ Nick Sirianni about having several injured players ready to take on Cardinals?

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watched as player after player went to the blue medical tent to be checked out during Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sirianni saw his starting left tackle Jordan Mailata suffer a shoulder injury, right guard Isaac Seumalo deal with an ankle injury, cornerback Darius Slay walk off with a forearm injury, and even kicker Jake Elliott get roughed up while attempting a field goal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bus trip to see Nazareth’s Jahan Dotson play was a win for the community | Turkeys & Trophies

Excuse us for being a bit skeptical of Lafarge Whitehall’s response to a report this week that accused the cement plant of discharging dangerous amounts of toxins into the Lehigh River. Environment America on Wednesday issued the report titled “Wasting Our Waterways.” It considered the amount of toxins released directly into waterways based on Environmental Protection Agency data for 2020, the most recent complete year available. The report labeled Lafarge Whitehall, which straddles the Lehigh River off Whitehall’s Main Street, as the biggest polluter in Pennsylvania based on weighted discharge. But the company says its self-reported numbers are wrong and chalked it up to “mathematical errors.” That’s not much of a reassurance for the majority of Lehigh Valley residents that would prefer clean water flowing through their community. How are they supposed to trust the company if it whiffs on getting the math correct on something as consequential as pollution discharge? It’s concerning and Lafarge Whitehall needs to do a better job on its self reporting. Better yet, the Environmental Protection Agency ought to come up with an effective system for compiling key data on what toxins and how much of them companies are allowing to ooze into our waterways. The system needs to hold the companies more accountable for accuracy. To this end, the report calls on the EPA to update its water-pollution standards. That’s a good call. We know “regulation” is a dirty word in some circles when it comes to keeping our communities clean, but this seems like a reasonable move given the stakes.
NAZARETH, PA
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Eagles injury update: 2 starters questionable to return in Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA – Two of the Eagles who were playing very well to start the season have been sidelined in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of injuries. Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return with a forearm injury, and left tackle Jordan Mailata is questionable with a shoulder injury. Both injuries happened in the first quarter.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lehigh Valley historical headlines: N.J.’s William Penn Highway, precursor to Route 57, opens

A paved precursor to modern-day Route 57 across Warren County was officially opened with fanfare 100 years ago this week. News of a New Jersey portion of the William Penn Highway — an auto route from Pittsburgh to New York City — was big enough that Easton merchants took out a two-page ad in the Easton Express to congratulate Warren residents. The Express gave the opening a banner front-page headline (seen above), along with the World Series, on Oct. 4, 1922.
EASTON, PA
Repairs complete on water main break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A water main break that closed down part of a road in Scranton Sunday morning has been repaired. Officials say it was a 6-inch break along the 100 block of North Sumner Avenue in the city's north side. Approximately 15 customers were impacted. Service was restored...
SCRANTON, PA
