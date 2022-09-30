Burglars are staying busy during the overnight hours in Carmi. Thursday morning the Carmi Police Department received multiple reports of cars being broken into and ransacked with multiple items being stolen. Amanda S Smith of Carmi reported that on Thursday night someone entered her vehicle while it was parked at 200 Park Lane and had ransacked the inside. Rich Thomas of Alexandria Kentucky reported a theft of over $500 after his vehicle was entered while it was parked at 402 Paint Creek Lane. Thomas said someone entered his vehicle and stole his firearm. The CPD also received a report from Jane Davis of College Blvd that someone had entered her vehicle and stole a handgun and cash, and a report was taken from Alannah Smock of Wilmar Drive that someone entered her vehicle and some bags had been taken out of it.

CARMI, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO