cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: There Is A Lot To Like About Wyoming Roads – But A Few Things Could Be Improved
There is not a lonelier highway in America than some of those isolated stretches of pavement that crisscross the Cowboy State. Especially when bad weather occurs. Last week, we were almost stopped by low visibility on Highway 287 between Jeffrey City...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, October 3, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.83 is unchanged from our last report of $3.83 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 8 cent from a week ago and is up 30 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 3, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bob Jensen on Bear Creek Road north of Cheyenne. Bob writes: "I love the early morning drive north from Cheyenne. Done it hundreds of times. Was headed to Sheridan.".
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says
If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. "The prospects of this legislation...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Of Wyoming Has No Plans To Switch To Electric Vehicles
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and state of Wyoming maintain separate fleets of thousands of vehicles. They have a few hybrids and several natural gas-powered vehicles. But because Wyoming lacks the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, the state maintains no EVs...
oilcity.news
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘They Just Wanted To Kill Each Other’: Wyoming Hunters Have Ringside Seats To Bull Elk Throwdown
Throughout his years of bowhunting elk in Wyoming, Seth Lee of Casper has seen a few fights break out between bulls. But a brutal brawl that he and a friend witnessed from just a few yards away during a recent hunt...
county17.com
Boating restrictions in place at Keyhole, Glendo due to zebra mussel threat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Watercraft inspections at boat launches in Keyhole and Glendo state parks are the latest in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Wyoming waters, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Friday. As of Sept. 30, all boats must be launched either at...
Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
cowboystatedaily.com
Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates
Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and "cap-and-trade" programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
wrrnetwork.com
Isolated Afternoon Thunder Showers today, Warmer Tuesday
Showers will be less numerous than recent days and largely confined to the north today. Mainly dry and warmer conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-50s in Dubois and in the low 60s for Jeffrey City, Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Beautiful Montana Cabin For Under $300k? Yep, But There’s A Catch
Dream of owning a home in or around Bozeman? You're not alone. Now, what if that house was in the beautiful Hyalite Canyon? This area is developed, highly sought out, and has some of the most beautiful scenery in the state. Now, what if there was a cabin for sale...
cowboystatedaily.com
Majority Whip Of Wyoming House Targeted By Anti-Semitic Fliers
A Christian, Republican legislator who celebrates his Jewish heritage found antisemitic literature on his lawn Sunday, along with another 30 fliers on lawns of his supporters. "This morning my family woke up to this antisemitic flier on our door step, attempting...
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letters: Archaeological site wrong spot for wind turbine; comment today to WDEQ to save Wyoming views, air
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. A Stonehenge built out of retired...
oilcity.news
Buck positive for chronic wasting disease confirms CWD in another Wyoming deer hunt area
CASPER, Wyo. — A hunter-harvested buck mule deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in September. The detection of the disease in that deer led to the confirmation of the presence of CWD in Wyoming Deer Hunt Area 155, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. The...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah
Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
