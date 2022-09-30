ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, October 3, 2022

Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.83 is unchanged from our last report of $3.83 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 8 cent from a week ago and is up 30 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 3, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bob Jensen on Bear Creek Road north of Cheyenne. Bob writes: "I love the early morning drive north from Cheyenne. Done it hundreds of times. Was headed to Sheridan."
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Grizzly Hunts Could Hinge On Midterms, Hunt Advocate Says

If Republicans prevail in the midterm elections, Wyoming hunters could soon pursue grizzly bears, says a hunting advocate. But that would be a bad idea, said an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. "The prospects of this legislation...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State Of Wyoming Has No Plans To Switch To Electric Vehicles

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and state of Wyoming maintain separate fleets of thousands of vehicles. They have a few hybrids and several natural gas-powered vehicles. But because Wyoming lacks the infrastructure to support electric vehicles, the state maintains no EVs...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Sees big Increase in Wind-Power Generating Capacity

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming doubled its wind-power generating capacity from 2019 to 2021 and is looking to add more wind farms in the next five years. The Casper Star Tribune reports in a story on Friday that researchers at the University of Wyoming say that boost in power generation is like adding another coal-fired power plant.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Report: Wyoming’s Electricity Prices Are Low Because No Renewable Energy Mandates

Wyoming is among states without renewable energy mandates and "cap-and-trade" programs that correlate with high energy costs. States with such policies have much higher electricity rates than those without, according to a new study by American Legislative Exchange Council,...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Isolated Afternoon Thunder Showers today, Warmer Tuesday

Showers will be less numerous than recent days and largely confined to the north today. Mainly dry and warmer conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-50s in Dubois and in the low 60s for Jeffrey City, Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.
RIVERTON, WY
K99

A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming

It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Majority Whip Of Wyoming House Targeted By Anti-Semitic Fliers

A Christian, Republican legislator who celebrates his Jewish heritage found antisemitic literature on his lawn Sunday, along with another 30 fliers on lawns of his supporters. "This morning my family woke up to this antisemitic flier on our door step, attempting...
WYOMING STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE

