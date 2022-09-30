Read full article on original website
Related
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Community comes together for ‘Terre Haute Cleanup Day’
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Groups of volunteers spent their Saturday morning picking up trash around downtown as part of a city-wide effort to clean the area. Mayor Duke Bennett said city employees have been preparing for the event for weeks. “We’ve been gearing up the last few weeks. Our code enforcement people have been out, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos
During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area. It's called Peaceful...
wtyefm.com
Wildcats Got Rolled Saturday
(Undated) – The OPH Wildcats wrapped up the home portion of their schedule Saturday with a 50-22 loss to Casey-Westfield. With the loss, OPH falls to 0-6 on the season. They will close out the 2022 campaign on the road. Week seven finds them in Lawrenceville for a Saturday 2 pm kick-off. On October 15th they will be on the road for a contest at Dugger Union and they will close out the season with a game played at Moroa Forsyth High School against Astoria on October 21st.
wamwamfm.com
Accident Near Roundabout in Washington
An accident occurred on E National Highway between Park RD and the Roundabout in Washington at approximately 6:30 pm on Saturday. The grass was reported to be on fire and it knocked the power out for many people in the area. Line crews were called to the scene, as well...
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
vincennespbs.org
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
wtyefm.com
RHS Tennis Team to Honor Seniors This Week
(Robinson) – The RHS Tennis Team will celebrate their Seniors during their match with Paris. Head Coach, Steve Jenkins, says they will recognize the Senior Girls around 5:30 pm between the Singles and Doubles matches. The Maroons will wrap up the regular season this week before taking part in the LIC Conference Tournament on Saturday. Sectionals will be held on October 14th and 15th.
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
Chrisman ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
wamwamfm.com
Knox County Leads In Covid Cases
Knox County continues its state-leading position in battling with Covid-19. At this time, the county far and away has more Covid cases than any other Indiana county. It is a statistic that, in a sense, baffles Knox County Health Department director Alan Stewart. Dr. Stewart is encouraged that even though...
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
wish989.com
Tate Offered Plea Agreement on Clinton County Charges
CARLYLE – The Kentucky man convicted of the December 2021 murder of Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley has been offered a plea agreement on the 30 charges he’s facing in Clinton County. Ray Tate made a video court appearance in Clinton County Court last week.
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries. State Route 1 […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Osiel Perez Jr., 33, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $7,500 and bond was posted. Jesse Brown, 38, of Montgomery, was arrested on a count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
vincennespbs.org
Jasper Theft Investigation leads to an Arrest
A Pike County woman was arrested in Jasper. Jasper officers were called to Domino’s Pizza at just before 1-am today where there had been a report of a woman getting into an employees vehicle without permission. The investigation led to the arrest of 45-year-old Bambi Wyatt of Velpen. She...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Violence Erupted at Pritzker Campaign Event in Charleston, IL. –
Governor Pritzker spoke at a campaign event open to the public and sponsored by the Coles County Democrat party, at the Charleston Public Library on Thursday, August 25th. While Governor Pritzker was touting his record, a Coles County resident and fitness business owner shouted to Pritzker reminding the governor that his executive orders required the shutdown of his business (the business owner’s) during COVID, but the governor left all the fitness rooms open in the Pritzker’s hotel franchises during the same time.
Comments / 0