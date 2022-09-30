ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ill peach Dispell their Pessimism on New Single “BRIGHT LIGHTS” — L.A. Show at the Teragram Ballroom on Nov. 18

Los Angeles-based duo ill peach has shared a new song and lyric video for “BRIGHT LIGHTS,” they’ll also be opening up for Everything Everything at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 18. Over a characteristically bombastic electro-pop melody Jess Corazza and Pat Morrissey do their best to shake off chronic melancholy and self-sabotaging pessimism. Aided as they are by the explosively caustic riffs and plenty of brash distortion that fills the song.
The Best Halloween Concerts & Music Festivals in Los Angeles

Halloween in Los Angeles is always a damn good time. From the moment Oct. 1st comes around all the way though Nov. 2nd — there is no shortage of fun to be had on Halloween weekend in L.A. With concert and all things music being our specialty, here is our annual hot list for the best concerts and music festivals in Los Angeles. From EDM / Trap to ghoulish doo-wop to pop stars, indie acts, guitar gods and more — there is something for all of us here this Halloween.
