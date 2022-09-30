Read full article on original website
Wildcats Got Rolled Saturday
(Undated) – The OPH Wildcats wrapped up the home portion of their schedule Saturday with a 50-22 loss to Casey-Westfield. With the loss, OPH falls to 0-6 on the season. They will close out the 2022 campaign on the road. Week seven finds them in Lawrenceville for a Saturday 2 pm kick-off. On October 15th they will be on the road for a contest at Dugger Union and they will close out the season with a game played at Moroa Forsyth High School against Astoria on October 21st.
RHS Tennis Team to Honor Seniors This Week
(Robinson) – The RHS Tennis Team will celebrate their Seniors during their match with Paris. Head Coach, Steve Jenkins, says they will recognize the Senior Girls around 5:30 pm between the Singles and Doubles matches. The Maroons will wrap up the regular season this week before taking part in the LIC Conference Tournament on Saturday. Sectionals will be held on October 14th and 15th.
