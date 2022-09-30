Read full article on original website
WNEM
Fire crews find body while responding to fire
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Fire Department found a body while responding to a fire. It happened about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 in the 900 block of E. Lorado. “When I looked out and I seen how big it was with the red flames,” said Sharon Williams.
Report of 2 shot in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
Prosecutor rules Bay County sheriff’s deputy’s killing of homicide suspect a justified shooting
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy is returning to work after having killed a homicide suspect at the scene of a woman’s killing, with prosecutors having ruled the matter a justified shooting. Deputy Christopher VanHorn is to resume his normal road patrol shift on...
Body found at Flint fire scene, investigation underway
FLINT, MI — Flint police are investigating after firefighters discovered a body at the scene of a fire late Sunday. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were called to the area of East Lorado and Industrial avenues at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, following reports of a residential structure fire, Chief Ray Barton told MLive-The Flint Journal.
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
WNEM
Cash reward offered for fugitive considered armed, dangerous
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding a dangerous fugitive. Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 30, has been charged with assault with intent to kill causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said the charges come from an incident that occurred...
abc12.com
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
Bridgeport man charged with armed robbery in holdup of party store
SAGINAW, MI — A Bridgeport man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a local party store with a BB gun. Dillion C. Payne, 28, on Monday, Oct. 3, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on one count of armed robbery. The charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment.
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
WILX-TV
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
Judge denies jury chance to see Family Dollar shooting scene, will allow gun evidence at trial
FLINT, MI – Jurors hearing the case of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020 will not be able to be taken to the scene to inspect the site of the shooting or the route the accused allegedly took in leaving the area, a Genesee County Circuit judge has ruled.
wsgw.com
Bridgeport Teen Arrested for Possessing Stolen Firearm
Another Bridgeport High School student has been arrested after police found a stolen gun at the scene of a stabbing incident September 22 which left two 17 year olds injured. Investigators say the stolen firearm was discovered in a backpack dropped by a separate student who had fled the scene. Last Friday, police acquired a juvenile pick-up order, and within 90 minutes, the 16 year old suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
abc12.com
Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
WNEM
Sheriff: No one injured in school bus crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - No injuries were reported during a crash involving a school bus in Isabella County Thursday morning. The crash happened on Winn Road in Isabella County’s Deerfield Township. A Beal City school bus was stopped with its red lights activated when it was rear-ended by...
Teen charged with bringing gun into Bridgeport High School same day as two students injured in stabbing
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — The same day a stabbing within Bridgeport High School left two students injured, a fellow student allegedly brought a stolen handgun into the building. As a result, he’s now facing a criminal charge. The morning of Sept. 22, police from numerous agencies responded to...
WILX-TV
Dansville man killed after crashing into tree in Ingham Township
INGHAM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 52-year-old man was killed Friday after his vehicle struck a tree. According to authorities, it happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dakin and Clark roads. Authorities said a man from Dansville’s vehicle left Dakin Road and struck a tree. He...
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
