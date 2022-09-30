Read full article on original website
Coroner on scene of motorcycle crash on Versailles Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 10/4/22, 7:54 a.m. The coroner was called to the scene of the crash Monday night, according to Lexington police. As of this morning, police say no more information will be released. 10/3/22, 10:54 p.m. Lexington police are investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle. Police say...
clayconews.com
Authorities Investigating After Cheapside Shooting This Morning in Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington, KY (October 2, 2022) - The Lexington Police are reporting that an arrest has been made following a shooting that occurred downtown early this morning. At 1:42 a.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022, officers and Fayette County Sheriff deputies working in the Downtown Entertainment District heard a gunshot in the 100 block of Cheapside Street.
WKYT 27
Lex police arrest man in downtown overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a shooting in downtown Lexington. It happened around 2:00 AM near the Fifth Third Pavilion on Cheapside Street. Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers say that because of their significant presence in the area, they were able to make an arrest at the scene. They arrested 28-year-old Adrian Black Jr. He is being charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
WTVQ
Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
AOL Corp
5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say
Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
WTVQ
Man identified in deadly car wreck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man who died Friday afternoon in a car wreck in Lexington has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner says 80-year-old Robert Walker was driving and died in a single car crash. According to the coroner’s report, the wreck happened around 5 P.M. on Greenwich...
WKYT 27
Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police investigated a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant with Probation & Parole at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. The ATF and the...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
Louisville man wanted for murder found over a month later during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was driving down an interstate in Henry County when he was pulled over by Kentucky State Police for a traffic violation. Shortly thereafter, the trooper discovered the driver was wanted for murder. On Oct. 2 at around 1:30 a.m., a KSP trooper conducted...
WTVQ
House fire displaces parents, three kids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
wdrb.com
Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
WLKY.com
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
WTVQ
“It’s human violence”: Second community gun violence forum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City leaders and activists in Lexington host the city’s second gun violence forum. This comes just a few weeks after the city held a news conference about the recent uptick in crime. Almost a month ago, the Gainesway community took part in the first...
WKYT 27
Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An officer and another person were shot near a nightclub in Lexington late Wednesday night. The shooting happened near Deja Vu on New Circle Road after 11 p.m. According to police, officers were investigating a car that was connected to a robbery. The driver of the...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Scott Co. coroner sentenced for perjury in KSP gun theft case
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Scott County coroner John Goble learned his fate in state court Monday morning. Goble pleaded guilty to perjury in September. A judge has now sentenced him to one year that was probated for five years. The sentencing is the final stop in the long...
WKYT 27
Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Area evacuated as police investigate suspicious package in Richmond
WATCH | Police officers shop with Lexington kids for sports gear. Right inside the new Academy Sport and Outdoors, an excited group of young athletes is getting ready to fill their shopping carts. WATCH | Eastern Kentucky native rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. Updated: 14 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky...
WTVQ
Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
wdrb.com
Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
