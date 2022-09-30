ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVQ

Coroner on scene of motorcycle crash on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 10/4/22, 7:54 a.m. The coroner was called to the scene of the crash Monday night, according to Lexington police. As of this morning, police say no more information will be released. 10/3/22, 10:54 p.m. Lexington police are investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lex police arrest man in downtown overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a shooting in downtown Lexington. It happened around 2:00 AM near the Fifth Third Pavilion on Cheapside Street. Police say a fight broke out between two people before shots were fired. Officers say that because of their significant presence in the area, they were able to make an arrest at the scene. They arrested 28-year-old Adrian Black Jr. He is being charged with assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Fire Department investigates structure fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews from the Lexington Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire at a house. At around 10:40 AM on Sunday morning, crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a home on the 800 block of Henry Clay Boulevard. Roughly a dozen units were at the scene. According to officials, there was a quick response to the fire initially because they already had a truck around the Winchester Road area.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Early morning shootout at gentleman’s club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are investigating a shootout that happened early Saturday morning at the Cheetah Premier Gentlemen’s Club on New Circle Road. The department says officers in the area heard shots around 3 A.M. They saw several cars leaving the parking lot. Police say people...
LEXINGTON, KY
AOL Corp

5 sent to hospital after truck hits ambulance transporting a patient, Kentucky cops say

Five people in Wayne County were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after an accident that left an ambulance on its side, according to the Monticello Police Department. The police department’s preliminary investigation determined that the ambulance was traveling east on KY 90 transporting a patient to a hospital in Lexington. The ambulance had its lights and siren on but it slowed as it approached the intersection of KY 90 and KY 1275, as the traffic light was red, police said.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Man identified in deadly car wreck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man who died Friday afternoon in a car wreck in Lexington has been identified. The Fayette County Coroner says 80-year-old Robert Walker was driving and died in a single car crash. According to the coroner’s report, the wreck happened around 5 P.M. on Greenwich...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspicious package in Richmond was not an explosive, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police investigated a suspicious package in Richmond. We’re told officers went to serve an arrest warrant with Probation & Parole at a home on Ballard Drive Friday morning. When they got there, they found a suspicious package by the front door. The ATF and the...
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Hamburg#Violent Crime#Polo Club Boulevard
WTVQ

House fire displaces parents, three kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A family in Lexington is displaced after a house fire off Russell Cave Road. The Lexington Fire Department responded to the call just before 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of the home and began spreading up the walls to the second floor, but they were able to get it out before the fire spread too far.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police officer, other person shot near nightclub

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An officer and another person were shot near a nightclub in Lexington late Wednesday night. The shooting happened near Deja Vu on New Circle Road after 11 p.m. According to police, officers were investigating a car that was connected to a robbery. The driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in custody after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Lexington. Police say they were called shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of Orleans Circle for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found some evidence that indicated there...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Ex-president of Kentucky college files lawsuit over firing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. An attorney for William A. Jones denies any sexual misconduct occurred.
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Golden Alert ended after Franklin County man found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Golden Alert for a missing man in Franklin County has ended after he was found. Franklin County officials say Scott Schultz, 23, was found around 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Schultz had been last seen Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. walking at Stewart Home School in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy