(Undated) – The OPH Wildcats wrapped up the home portion of their schedule Saturday with a 50-22 loss to Casey-Westfield. With the loss, OPH falls to 0-6 on the season. They will close out the 2022 campaign on the road. Week seven finds them in Lawrenceville for a Saturday 2 pm kick-off. On October 15th they will be on the road for a contest at Dugger Union and they will close out the season with a game played at Moroa Forsyth High School against Astoria on October 21st.

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO