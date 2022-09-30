Temperatures will drop into the low 50s for morning lows. The chance for a few showers will linger into tonight. Here is a look at radar right now. A few showers will be possible overnight and into early Sunday morning. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 50s. Sunday will be a breezy day with highs in the low 60’s. Chances for rain will come to an end Sunday and skies will slowly start to clear. Plan on partly sunny skies during the day. Mostly clear skies Sunday night will allow temperatures to drop down into the mid to upper 30s for morning lows. Monday is looking nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO