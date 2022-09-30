Read full article on original website
ATP World Tour Astana Open Results
NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-4, 6-4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-4. Luca Nardi, Italy,...
ATP World Tour Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships Results
TOKYO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships at Ariake Coliseum (seedings in parentheses):. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, 6-3, 6-2. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Kaichi Uchida, Japan, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (2), 6-3. Borna Coric (9), Croatia, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis,...
Tourism revenues on the mend in Mediterranean countries
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Even if the number of visitors has still not quite recovered to pre-pandemic levels, Mediterranean countries are enjoying a much-needed boost as inflation and a strong sector recovery lift this year's tourist spending and tax receipts higher.
