wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Hendricks County Superior Court vacancy
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb Friday announced Ryan W. Tanselle’s appointment to the Hendricks County Superior Court. Tanselle succeeds Judge Karen Love who retired on May 31, 2022. Tanselle is currently the vice president and general counsel at State Bank in Brownsburg. Previously he spent more than...
The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Thursday, Oct. 6
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet in a special meeting on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers room 115 at the Shower’s Building at 401 N. Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link.
Indiana voter registration ends October 11, early voting begins October 12
INDIANA – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight, and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.
Mayor Hamilton provides updates to the proposed budget for 2023
BLOOMINGTON – Mayor John Hamilton, along with Deputy Mayor Don Griffin, provided updates to the proposed 2023 budget, along with recent progress in the discussions since August. The transformative $229 million combined city budget for 2023, focuses on key investments in the city workforce and services, climate change preparedness...
Indiana Department of Education announces recipients of a grant to support the educator pipeline
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced recipients of $10.6 million in funding, which will aid Indiana’s schools and community partners in supporting local initiatives to attract and retain educators in school buildings across the state. A full list of school districts and partners receiving...
Marian Armstrong Exhibit Committee of The Monroe County Public Library awarded Equity Spotlight Award for September
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County Community School Corporation created the Equity Spotlight Award to recognize students, faculty, staff, student organizations, schools, and community partners for fostering inclusive environments that reflect the MCCSC mission, vision, and core values. The Equity Spotlight Award recipient for September 2022 is the Marian Armstrong...
Two were arrested in Martin County on meth charges
MARTIN CO. – On Saturday, October 1, at approximately 8:25 a.m. ISP Master Trooper Jarrod Lents was on patrol in Martin County when he stopped a speeding vehicle on US 231, near Inman Cemetery Road. Trooper Lents suspected criminal activity was occurring and found that the driver of the...
WFIU and WTIU to host Open House on October 20
BLOOMINGTON – WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television will host an open house Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Radio-TV Building on the Indiana University Bloomington campus (1229 E. 7th St.). The community is invited to this free event to get an insider’s look...
Robert Lee Briscoe
Robert Lee Briscoe, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at Indiana University Hospice House in Bloomington. Born October 17, 1931, in Mitchell, he was the son of Ora Virgil and Hopal Vera (Matthew) Briscoe. He married Priscilla June Tirey on July 23, 1952, and she preceded him in death on August 8, 2022.
Crash on Indiana Toll Road claimed the life of three and leaves two injured
ST. JOSEPH CO. – A crash on the Indiana Toll Road this evening has claimed three lives and injured two others. At approximately 7:55 p.m., on October 2, 2022, Indiana State Police Dispatch began receiving calls of a serious crash on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles that had eastbound lanes blocked.
The Indianapolis Children’s Choir Kicks Off Its 37th Annual Concert Season
ZIONSVILLE – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) will begin its 37th Concert Season on October 8, 2022, with our concert entitled Journey. Singers from 12 different ICC choirs will present a full-length concert at 7:00 p.m. at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. “We look forward to...
I-69 interchange work to close Epler Avenue west of State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Construction of a future I-69 interchange is expected to close Epler Avenue west of State Road 37 starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The closure is expected to remain in place into next year. The detour follows Banta Road and Concord Street. The Epler Avenue closure begins west of...
Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 7.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents...
Nightly ramp and lane closures begin Monday at S.R. 46 interchange in Columbus
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction is continuing work on the $65 million added travel lanes project on I-65 that began early last year. Starting Monday night, October 3rd, crews will begin maintenance and rehabilitation work on bridge beams underneath the I-65 overpass in Columbus....
North Harrison clips BNL 1-0
BEDFORD – North Harrison scored midway through the second half to edge Bedford North Lawrence 1-0 during girls high school soccer action on Saturday. Norma Long found the back of the net with 21 minutes remaining as the Cougars (4-9-1) won the regular-season finale. “We had several shots,” BNL...
Trick or Treat Trail at RCA Community Park October 8th
BLOOMINGTON – Looking for a weekend Halloween event to kick off the month of October? Look no further than the Trick or Treat Trail at RCA Community Park in Bloomington on Saturday, October 8th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. put on by the City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department.
Red Devils rally for 5-set win over Stars
BEDFORD – Jeffersonville rallied from two sets down to conquer Bedford North Lawrence in a five-set thriller during high school volleyball action on Saturday. The Red Devils (7-16 overall, 1-4 in the Hoosier Hills Conference) survived BNL’s fast start and best performance of the season to escape with a 21-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-13 triumph.
Madison volleyball conquers BNL
MADISON – Madison rallied from early deficits in the first two sets and swept Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Monday night. The Cubs (13-14) posted a 25-23, 25-20, 25-13 victory. The Stars slipped to 2-19. “We played great volleyball and came out strong early, led...
