INDIANA – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers of two upcoming dates regarding voting:. Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at http://IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11, online registration needs to be completed before midnight, and registering in person at your local county election administrator’s office needs to be completed before the end of the business day.

INDIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO