17-Year-Old Malachi Frausto Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Littlefield (Littlefield, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning.
The officials reported that a 17-year-old Littlefield Independent School pupil, Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash that happened about three [..]
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0