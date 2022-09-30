ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipley, FL

Chipley’s Marcus Buchanan voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Congratulations to Chipley head coach Marcus Buchanan, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Buchanan captured 48.14% of the nearly 11,165 votes cast in this week's poll after his Tigers were able to upend the Freeport Bulldogs 27-6 to improve Chipley’s record to 5-0 on the season in Class 1A-Rural. The Tigers have set their sights on competing for a state championship this season.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivefl.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Sept. 22-24:

Dave Dunn, Columbus : I mean we can point to all the talent that the Explorers have but at some point real recognizes real, right? Columbus already had a nice notch under their belt beating Jesuit a couple weeks ago and the win over Northwestern was another to add.

Jordan Ingman, Port Charlotte : Facing an undefeated Manatee team that was on a roll, Ingman made sure everyone on the South Suncoast was put on notice. His Pirates gave the Hurricanes their first loss via a 29-6 beat down.

Hayden Cantrell, Alonso : How about two wins in one week and your team is undefeated? That’s how life is going for head coach Hayden Cantrell at Alonso, with his club notching a win over rival Sickles and beating Leto.

Mark Jackson, Barron Collier : Going up against an Immokalee team that many in southwest Florida saw is on the come up, the Cougars made sure there was no slip up. Jackson guided Barron Collier to a 23-0 win over Immokalee.

Eric Pinellas, Kissimmee Osceola : A lot of talk was made about how good Rockledge is heading into the matchup with Kissimmee Osceola. One thing we can’t forget is how well coached this team is in under Eric Pinellas as they trounced the Raiders 30-7.

Greg Miller, River Ridge : Coming off a loss to Gulf the previous week and many picking Nature Coast to beat River Ridge, Miller and crew had other plans. His team shutout the Sharks 17-0 in a crucial upset win.

Lenny Jankowski, Vero Beach : The Indians are just quietly doing their thing on the east coast at 5-0. Jankowski’s group improved to 5-0 on the season with a solid 21-17 win over Miami Palmetto.

